LAST CHANCE TO SEE JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION IN COLORADO AT NATIONAL WESTERN CENTER

Experience Jurassic World before the exhibit leaves Denver on September 5, 2022

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurassic World: The Exhibition - an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience inspired by the gorundbreaking film franchise Jurassic World - is coming to a close in Denver, Colo. this Labor Day weekend. This is the final chance for fans to roam with the dinosaurs in Denver before Jurassic World: The Exhibition travels to San Diego, Calif. as its next stop on the North American tour.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is a family-friendly experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. If you've ever wondered what it's like to roam earth with the dinosaurs, look no further. Visitors can walk through the world-famous "Jurassic World" gates, while exploring richly themed environments for the perfect photo moments. The revolutionary exhibit – produced in conjunction with Universal Live Entertainment, a division of Universal Parks & Resorts – allows guests of all ages to imagine what it would be like to encounter life-sized Velociraptors, the friendly Brachiosaurus, and the most fearsome dinosaur of all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.

"We are really excited to see such an overwhelming response in Denver," said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. "This exhibition has quickly become the must-see experience of the Summer. We look forward to Colorado families continuing to enjoy the Exhibition through Labor Day."

To get tickets before this breathtaking and immersive experience it leaves, please visit JurassicWorldExhibition.com/denver .

About Round Room Live, an eOne company :

Round Room Live is the leading producer and promoter of exhibitions and family show entertainment, specializing in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Round Room's Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring: Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free, which recently opened in Los Angeles in January 2022. Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Baby Shark Live!, Blippi The Musical, Peppa Pig Live, Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage, and PJ Masks Live! Save the Day. In February 2018, Entertainment One (eOne) acquired a majority position in Round Room Live. eOne is now a division of Hasbro.

About Universal Live Entertainment :

Universal Live Entertainment partners with best-in-class entertainment companies to bring today's most popular stories, characters and adventures to life in a city near you. From larger-than-life touring shows to immersive, walk-through exhibitions and family entertainment centers, Universal's world-class entertainment brands are delivered across the globe for families, friends and people of all ages to enjoy. Productions include Jurassic World Live Tour, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, A Minions Perspective, DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition, Kung Fu Panda: The Exhibition, The Office Experience, America Ninja Warrior Adventure Park, film to live orchestra concerts and more.

Universal Live Entertainment is a division of Universal Parks & Resorts, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal. With theme park destinations in California, Florida, Japan, Singapore, and Beijing, Universal Parks & Resorts offers guests around the globe today's most relevant and popular entertainment experiences. Universal theme parks are known for immersive experiences that feature some of the world's most thrilling and technologically advanced film- and television-based attractions. Comcast NBCUniversal wholly owns Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Japan. In addition, the company has a license agreement with Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa and Universal Beijing Resort – an all-new, widely anticipated theme park destination!

About the JURASSIC WORLD Franchise

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this nearly $6 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World. Jurassic World Dominion is available On Demand now.

About Cityneon Holdings

Cityneon is a global leader in immersive experiences that holds global partnerships with billion-dollar studios such as The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution and 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Exhibition, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. Cityneon has also recently announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring themed art experiences inspired by DC and the Wizarding World, slated to launch in 2023. The company also partners with the governments of Peru and Egypt for their original artifact IP experiences, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru and Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs respectively, plus original artifact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition and Victoria the T. Rex. These partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to visitors in more than 50 cities to date globally.

About Victory Hill Exhibitions:

Victory Hill Exhibitions is a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings and is the worldwide leader in producing Hollywood IP exhibitions. Currently their offerings include Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sanya, China, Kyoto, Japan and Santiago, Chile; Jurassic World: The Movie Exhibition in Guangzhou and Shanghai, China; Jurassic World: The Exhibition in Denver, Colorado; and The Hunger Games: The Exhibition in Las Vegas.

As a global IP management company which strives to create interactive exhibits that exhibits that attract visitors and have educational value, Victory Hill with its 25 years of experience and cooperation with pioneers in technology from around the world, creates astounding interactive experiences, and can adapt to satisfy each and every unique need of their clients.

