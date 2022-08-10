TEDCO Announces Inaugural Tech Fair in September

Free inaugural Tech Fair connects Maryland's underserved entrepreneurs to resources and technology

Maryland boasts highest concentration of women-owned and minority-owned businesses in the nation

Senate Small Business Committee Chair Ben Cardin to deliver keynote speech

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, will host a free Tech Fair starting at 9:00 am on September 12, 2022, at the Hotel at the University of Maryland. TEDCO created the fair to connect entrepreneurs and small business owners in any industry from Maryland's underserved communities to technology companies, resources, trainings, and networking opportunities to grow their business. U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship Chair Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will deliver a keynote address.

"TEDCO is excited to host its first Tech Fair, and we appreciate Senator Cardin's participation and shared commitment to building an inclusive economy," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO. "Events like the Tech Fair seek to level the playing field by connecting Maryland's many innovative yet underinvested entrepreneurs to established tech companies and thought leaders like Senator Cardin, whose experience chairing the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee gives him unique insights for our audience."

Small businesses looking to broaden their footprint and increase future sales can interact with larger, established tech companies, like Grow with Google, Meta, TikTok, Square, and Microsoft, to learn about trainings, online platforms for sales, advertising techniques, cloud services, and more. Women and diverse startup founders and business owners who traditionally have been underserved by the entrepreneurial ecosystem are encouraged to attend and share news of the free fair with their networks.

"Maryland boasts the highest concentrations of women-owned and minority-owned small businesses in the nation, and it is essential to connect our talented entrepreneurs to the resources they need to succeed in today's economy," said Senator Cardin. "Maryland has long been a national leader in innovation and research due to the presence of some of the most prestigious academic and government research institutions in the state. This Tech Fair will give our state's small businesses a chance to learn how to use technology to grow their businesses. I am looking forward to speaking with the small businesses and vendors in attendance at the fair about how we can work together to bridge the historical gaps in our entrepreneurial ecosystem to make it more inclusive."

While the tech fair is free, small businesses, including underserved entrepreneurs, should register here by September 9, 2022.

"TEDCO is committed to connecting female and diverse-led STEM startups to resources; I saw that firsthand with advising support and a Builder Fund investment," said Tina Williams-Koroma, CEO and founder of CyDeploy, a cybersecurity startup. "I encourage other female and diverse STEM entrepreneurs to join me at this inaugural Tech Fair, where you'll gain new insights on potential resources, connect with peers and hear from TEDCO and Senator Cardin."

"The inaugural Tech Fair is a powerful opportunity for Maryland entrepreneurs and small businesses to access critical resources and connect with fellow innovators from the leading technology companies across the country," said Rhett Buttle, founder, and principal of Public Private Strategies. "We are excited to partner with TEDCO and Senator Cardin, and to leverage our network of over 400,000 small business owners across the country to spread the word about this event and ensure women-and minority-owned businesses from every corner of Maryland have the chance to grow their business."

"Entrepreneurship and innovation thrive when businesses big and small work together," said Tiffany Moore, senior vice president, Political and Industry Affairs, Consumer Technology Association (CTA). "CTA® is proud to support TEDCO's inaugural Tech Fair and foster the relationships small businesses and startups need to grow, just as we do at CES® in Las Vegas each year."

Hear from Senator Cardin by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hewgKD8imlA and Troy LeMaile-Stovall by visiting https://youtu.be/3pG8t77fyVc to learn more about the event. To find out more about the companies attending the Tech Fair, visit https://www.tedcomd.com/.

