Zywave Promotes Amanda Flynn to Senior Vice President of Marketing

Flynn has led marketing team expansion, increased ROI, and elevated Zywave's brand in the marketplace

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, today announced the promotion of Amanda Flynn to Senior Vice President of Marketing. Flynn will continue to lead the marketing function, while developing strategies to strengthen the Zywave brand, enhance customer relationships, and drive revenue.

"Zywave is at an inflection point in its journey to transform the insurtech space, and Amanda is here to help tell the story of how we're revolutionizing the entire insurance market with our flexible, configurable, cloud-based platform," said Jason Liu, Zywave's CEO. "With Amanda's continued leadership, deep understanding and firsthand experience leading tech-forward, break-through brands, we will continue to make noise in the marketplace, while demonstrating the massive impact Zywave solutions can have on insurance organizations."

Flynn joined the Zywave senior leadership team in July 2021, after holding successful leadership positions in marketing and revenue functions in multiple software companies, including BenchPrep, Seismic and Nokia.

A highlight in Flynn's first year at Zywave, in March 2022, the company was recognized as a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Insurance Agency Platforms, Q1 2022" report, an initiative she spearheaded.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com

