Cole Haan Debuts ‘Work For What You Believe In’ Campaign

The Fall '22 Campaign Explores the Dedication, Passion, and Commitment of Featured Extraordinary Talent Who Epitomize the Cole Haan Ethos

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Haan , the iconic American performance lifestyle brand and retailer, is launching a new brand campaign and product collection for Fall 2022. The Work For What You Believe In campaign stars an array of inspirational, real-life changemakers who serve as the inspiration behind the Fall assortment made to support work, play, and the everyday moments that matter.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9021355-cole-haan-work-for-what-you-believe-in-fall-2022-campaign/

The campaign marks the emergence of a new era where what we do is an expression of who we are and what we believe. It features inspirational individuals who embody the collective and individual passions that drive each and every one of us. The campaign incorporates twelve rule-breaking entrepreneurs, creatives, and personalities including Interior Designer Nora O'Neil, Style Editor Yang-Yi Goh, Poet, Writer and Creative Director Joekenneth and Founder of Nuna Awaq, Juana Burga to name a few. The full cast of Fall 2022 campaign talent will be released in three parts on a monthly basis starting today and continuing through October.

"The world jumped the track during the post-Covid lockdown period. Young workers worldwide began questioning—perhaps more than any other generation today—how work fits within their lifestyle choices and reflects their personal values. Cole Haan, a brand that the past five generations of workers have donned as they embarked on their careers, recognizes this cultural moment," says David Maddocks, Brand President, Cole Haan. "We saw the casualization of the workplace before others, and we are recognizing this generation's needs in product creation and environmental stewardship, at the intersection of social and brand values."

The campaign underscores Cole Haan's rich heritage as the go-to brand for those entering the workforce, reimagined for a new generation. In addition to serving as the stars of the campaign, the talent provided an intimate look into their own personal work lives, sharing their stories for Cole Haan's website. Each individual highlights what they work for and how it is rooted in what they believe in. In conjunction with the campaign, Cole Haan will debut two product collections perfectly suited for Fall, including the evolution of the women's Grand Ambition footwear and bag assortment featuring the new York Bootie, in addition to the introduction of a new men's line coined American Classics. Both represent Cole Haan's signature combination of craft, style and versatility – innovation rooted in the brand's heritage.

"Our Women's Grand Ambition collection and Men's American Classics collection are the perfect accompaniment for those who are working for what they believe in," adds Scott Patt, Chief Creative Officer, Cole Haan. "Built for today, both collections are uniquely stylish, beautifully crafted and engineered for comfort whether you're in the office or redefining what the future of work looks like in your life."

The first chapter of Cole Haan's Fall 2022 collection and Work for What You Believe In campaign is available now at ColeHaan.com, as well as in US retail locations and select International Cole Haan stores starting today, August 11, 2022. The women's Grand Ambition collection is priced starting at $180 USD and the men's American Classics collection starts at $150 USD.

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a 90-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

