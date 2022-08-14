ZETTE ENTERS CONTENT ACCESS AGREEMENT WITH MCCLATCHY

Partnership with media startup will enable readers to access paywalled McClatchy content

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McClatchy announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Zette, an online subscription platform that enables consumers to access premium content from participating news publishers. Through this agreement, Zette subscribers will have access to paywalled McClatchy content on an article-by-article basis.

Zette, a media startup founded in 2020, enables readers to easily pay for the articles they want. Each month, Zette subscribers pay $9.99 and receive 30 article credits, which they can spend through Zette's downloadable browser extension. Readers browse the news normally until a paywall appears, at which point they can spend an article credit for Zette to unlock the paywall.

Following McClatchy's partnership with Zette, the platform now boasts access to over 80 premium newspapers, most of which are local, community-focused publications.

"We are thrilled to be among the early adopters of this exciting and potentially game-changing platform," said McClatchy Chief Revenue Officer Tony Berg. "By offering article-level access to our paywalled content, we will have the opportunity—and the ability—to offer readers the exact news experience that they want, across all of our publications."

"Zette's mission is to democratize access to high quality journalism, and McClatchy offers some of the best local reporting in the country," said Zette Founder and CEO Yehong Zhu. "From the Miami Herald to the Sacramento Bee, we're bringing the value of local news to Americans everywhere. It's an honor to work with McClatchy's Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists."

Zette

Zette is a venture-backed media startup that gives readers pay-per-article access to paywalled publications, all while sharing revenue with newsrooms. Download the Zette browser extension to open, read, and share quality journalism behind paywalls; a single $9.99 subscription unlocks 30 paywalled articles each month. Zette was founded in 2020 by 26-year-old Yehong Zhu, a former Forbes journalist, Twitter product manager, and Harvard philosophy graduate. Learn more at zette.com .

McClatchy

We help people and communities thrive. Through our deeply-rooted commitment to the role of local journalism, McClatchy is a catalyst for informed engagement, greater understanding, and deeper community connections. We ensure delivery of news and information essential to enhancing individual lives and improving the 30 distinct communities that are home to our journalists and iconic brands, including the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. We extend our unique local and regional reach, relevance and resources to our advertising partners through fully-integrated marketing solutions.

