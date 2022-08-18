Dr. Eunice Park, NY Facial Plastic Surgeon introduces clinical K-beauty with a trip to South Korea.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eunice Park, M.D., is a dual-board certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon in Long Island, NY. Named a Super Doctor in the New York Times Magazine, Dr. Park is the founder of AIREM, the first Korean beauty-inspired medical aesthetic spa in the U.S based on the concept of gwallee 관리, a centuries-old Korean principle of maintaining self-care.

I met with our lab on a new skincare product formulation, as well as top aesthetic doctors and research companies.

AIREM offers medical-grade skincare, aesthetic treatments and plastic surgery in a luxury state-of-the-art facility designed to balance the Eastern and Western principles of beauty. The unique group beauty experience, AIREM Retreat , incorporates a traditional tea ceremony while AIREM Essentials , Dr. Park's physician-formulated, K-beauty skincare line, is designed to enhance aesthetic procedures.

"During my trip, I met with our lab on a new skincare product formulation, as well as top aesthetic doctors and research companies developing the latest in clinical K-beauty. I also filmed an episode for a series that is set to launch in late October for a global network . I traveled to Baekyangsa temple and met with world-renowned Buddhist monk and acclaimed chef of temple cuisine, Jeong Kwan and shared a meditative tea ceremony. I was inspired to bring back elements of this experience to AIREM." Dr. Park

Dr. Park Introduces Clinical K-beauty

"Many associate K-beauty with sheet masks and a multi-step skincare regimen, but clinical K-beauty goes one step further - it combines leading skincare and aesthetic technology from Korea with the best Western clinical-grade ingredients and treatments." Dr. Park

Meet Dr. Park

A native New Yorker, Dr. Park received her Doctor of Medicine degree from the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University before becoming a Macy Foundation Scholar. She obtained her Masters in Public Health from Columbia University and completed the Physician CEO Executive Program from the Northwestern University Kellogg Business School. Dr. Park completed her general surgery internship, head and neck surgery residency, and facial plastic & reconstructive surgery fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.

Dr. Park is frequently sought-after by beauty editors and industry outlets as an expert source. She has contributed to Allure, The Zoe Report, Huda Beauty, Purist, American Spa, MedEsthetics and Today.com, to name a few.

