Mike Morse Law Firm Selects 'Winning In The Community' Scholarship Recipient

The $2,000 scholarship was awarded to Clarissa Klein.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is proud to announce the winner of the 2022 Winning In The Community Scholarship. The scholarship awards $2,000 annually to a current or prospective college student who has excelled not only in the classroom, but in his or her community.

This year, the firm has selected Clarissa Klein as the recipient of the scholarship. Klein is a graduate student at Saginaw Valley State University, pursuing a master's degree in social work.

"I just wanted to say that I am so excited to have been chosen for this opportunity!" said Klein. "As a social work major, I find it so amazing that the Mike Morse Law Firm takes the time and initiative to better serve their community and I am so thrilled to be involved in this amazing work."

After graduation, Klein plans to work in child welfare and ultimately enter law school to become a child protective lawyer. Clarissa dedicates her time to giving back to the community by participating in annual food drives and volunteering with her National Honor Society Fraternity, Phi Alpha. She is also a member of the Student Social Work Association.

Mike Morse Law Firm is committed to making a difference in the communities it serves. With education being one of the most reliable paths to increased opportunity, Morse is passionate about helping students reach their post-secondary educational goals. Morse also understands that college can place a tremendous financial strain on both students and their families, so he created the Winning In the Community Scholarship to help relieve that stress.

Growing up, Mike's parents taught him the values of charity and public service. He's carried these principles with him throughout his entire life, and he's built the Mike Morse Law Firm to reflect these values.

"'To whom much is given, much is required' was a core value that my dad lived daily as he fought to help people in his law practice and make a difference in his community," said Morse. "So, it was instilled in me very early that I had a responsibility to not only fight for my clients but to help to make the world around me better. Clarissa's community outreach efforts and desire to help others personally and professionally makes her well deserving of this scholarship."

