One of America's Best Executive Search Firms, Barbachano International Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Summary: A Forbes-awarded executive search agency in the Americas, Barbachano International is now commemorating 30 years in operation.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1992, Barbachano International Executive Search Firm is a leading recruitment and leadership advisory based in San Diego, CA. With more than three decades of experience in helping businesses find top executive talent, the firm has successfully placed thousands of candidates in executive-level positions, across a variety of industries. CEO Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano attributes the company's success to its team of experienced customer-obsessed executive recruiters and their focus on building long-term relationships with clients and candidates.

CEO Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano also made an official statement for the press "Our 30th anniversary is a significant milestone for Barbachano International. As we reflect on our company's past, the relationships we have nurtured, and the talented people we have put out onto their professional journeys, we look forward to a future of new possibilities and even better opportunities. We have leveraged cutting-edge systems and business framework to solidify our status as a premier provider of recruitment and leadership advisory solutions in North America." He added, "I am very thankful for our talented and hard-working team who has made Barbachano International synonymous with "high impact human capital solutions."

Executive VP, Octavio Lepe said, "as we celebrate the completion of three decades, we are very confident that the coming years will bring accelerated growth for our company, as it penetrates new high-growth markets, implements revolutionary technology and tools to identify and select top-tier executives."

Barbachano International is fully geared to lead the future with the same intensity, dedication, and creativity that has distinguished it from others since its inception. Having received the prestigious title of 'America's Best Executive Search Firms' for six consecutive years by Forbes magazine, the company aims to honor this legacy while moving towards a future of tech-driven solutions and added benefits at all steps of the human capital supply chain.

About Barbachano International:

Barbachano International is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm in the Americas (USA, Mexico, Canada, and Latin America) with a focus on diversity and multicultural target markets. Barbachano International (BIPSEARCH) has been recognized by Forbes as Americas' Best Executive Search Firms for 6 consecutive years and currently ranks #26 and #3 on the West Coast.

