"ReViiV Launches to Bring Relief to 'Long Covid' Patients Globally"

WEST OLIVE, Mich., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martysoft today announces the global release of 'ReViiV', a breathwork therapy App designed to assist people suffering from Post Covid-19 Syndrome or 'Long Covid'. Created by a Long Covid patient, ReViiV is safe, 100% natural and can be done nearly anywhere in minutes a day using just a smartphone or tablet.

Based on the latest research and preliminary trials, ReViiV has shown it may alleviate many common symptoms – including fatigue, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, brain fog and more – often starting within days.

"Long Covid can feel like you've aged decades overnight and there are currently no authorized treatments," says creator Tyler van Houwelingen. "We developed ReViiV to quickly bring some relief to the millions of 'Long Haulers' suffering globally, while supporting efforts to find a cure."

The innovative App includes guided daily breathing exercises, weekly progress tests and graphs, along with useful guides & tips. ReViiV is easy to use and automatically adjusts exercise intensity to match a user's progress.

The Science Behind ReViiV

Long Covid researchers have found that Covid-19 can impact the auto-immune system and reduce breathing quality, leading to an ongoing imbalance of CO2 in the body [Mt Sinai, 2021]. Upon introducing a breathwork therapy to correct this, "after a week, everyone in the pilot program reported improvement in symptoms". ['Understanding Long Covid', Caroline Mimbs Nyce, The Atlantic, 3/2021].

Rapidly correcting this imbalance while steadily improving breathing quality and lung capacity is the foundation of ReViiV.

ReViiV is now available globally on iOS & Android at an introductory price of $.99. To download, search your app store for " ReViiV " or visit ReViiV.me.

Established in 2019, MartySoft is a privately held developer of mobile applications that address global challenges. Its first app focuses on reducing drunk driving (My-Limit.com) while its second app improves wireless coverage (NetPulse.app). Its latest app offers relief to the millions of people suffering globally from Long Covid. (ReViiV.me)

