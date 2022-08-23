With the ability to manage & create marketing materials in one place, to be distributed on all social platforms.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentap, a SaaS company that empowers real estate professionals with a true all-in-one marketing solution has launched a mobile app making it even easier for real estate agents to build their brand and generate new prospects.

Zentap Launches Game-Changing Marketing App for Real Estate Agents

Through this app, real estate professionals will have access to a powerful dashboard where they can create, post, and download different digital marketing assets in minutes and share seamlessly on multiple platforms allowing them to stand out from the competition and remain top of mind. Users will also have access to unlimited branded content including Local Market Updates, Single Data Snapshots, Comparative Market Analysis, Listing Videos & Flyers, Open House Videos, Testimonial Videos, Infomercials, and more. From professional websites and social posting to exclusive email campaigns and lead generation, Zentap helps agents scale their business and reinforce their brand through innovative marketing solutions and expertise.

In addition to products and services, Zentap also provides useful resources to help educate clients about current digital marketing trends and best practices using social media through their free educational webinar series and exclusive Facebook group for clients.

"With the market slowing down and things being even more competitive for real estate professionals, the launch of this app will make it even easier for real estate agents who are always on the go, to create and distribute branded marketing content for themselves and/or their listings by saving time and money and helping them build their brand," says Betty Gabbaie, Zentap's Chief Executive Officer.

Zentap also offers a full team dedicated to customer success and support for clients to ensure ease of use and optimal results. If you are a real estate professional that needs help with your real estate marketing, contact us today to see how we can help you elevate your real estate marketing.

Zentap's app can be downloaded from the App Store directly on your Apple or Android device.

Zentap provides the most effective automated marketing tools to ensure real estate agents stand out in today's competitive landscape.

