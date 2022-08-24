Hallow App Announces Partnership with University of Notre Dame

Alumni-Founded App to Support Spiritual and Mental Health of Students at No Cost

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Notre Dame has partnered with Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app, to provide students in the Notre Dame community a personal resource to deepen their relationship with God and strengthen their mental health.

Through this new partnership with the Division of Student Affairs, current Notre Dame students receive free access to Hallow Plus, Hallow's premium subscription service, and its expansive library of faith-based prayer, meditation, sleep, and music content.

"Many Notre Dame students are interested in further exploring the connection between their faith and their mental well-being," said Notre Dame Assistant Vice President for Student Health and Wellness, Christine Caron Gebhardt, PhD. "We are excited to offer Hallow to students as a way to help make this connection through a resource that is grounded in our Catholic identity and promotes our students' holistic formation."

Hallow will serve as a tool for University students to both explore their relationship with God and strengthen their mental health through its rich and diverse library of prayer resources, including:

Daily prayer content, including meditations and reflections on the daily Gospel

Mental health content developed with Catholic experts on social and emotional well-being

Physical wellness content including pre/post game meditations, prayers for resilience, reflective stretching exercises, and other inspirational athletic content from world class athletes, including Notre Dame greats Lou Holtz , Brady Quinn , and Brandon Wimbush

Meditation content related to vocational discernment and dating

Traditional spiritual content like novenas and litanies

Prayers and Bible Stories geared toward finding peace before going to sleep, led by familiar voices such as Mario Lopez , Fr. Mike Schmitz , and Emily Wilson

Inspirational spiritual content from prominent Christians including actor Mark Wahlberg , The Bachelor finalist and author Madi Prewett , and comedian Jen Fulwiler

Coming soon: Inspirational reflections on Scripture from Fr. Pete McCormick , C.S.C., Director of Campus Ministry at the University of Notre Dame

Hallow was co-founded by Alex Jones, Erich Kerekes, and Alessandro DiSanto, all Notre Dame alumni, class of 2015. Launched in December 2018, Hallow is now the number one Catholic app in the world with over 100 million prayers prayed across more than 150 countries.

"We're honored to be able to support the University in helping students find peace and grow deeper in relationship with God. As Domers, the founding team of Hallow has always had a special place in our heart for Our Lady's University. Our experience there, the people we met, the rectors that mentored us, the professors we learned from, and the clubs we found community in, changed our lives," said Alex Jones, Hallow co-founder and CEO.

"We would not be working on this project or, speaking for myself, might not even be Christian, if not for the Notre Dame family. This opportunity to partner together to help students pray is an incredibly humbling blessing."

About Hallow

Hallow helps people deepen their relationship with God through audio-guided prayers, sleep meditations, Bible readings, meditations, and music. The app has over 5,000 sessions including a daily Rosary, daily Gospel, daily saint, novenas, examens, Father Mike Schmitz's Bible in a Year, The Chosen's Jonathan Roumie's audio Bible, Bishop Barron's Sunday Sermons, peaceful Christian music, Gregorian chant, and so much more. Launched in December 2018, Hallow is now the #1 Catholic app in the world and has been used to pray over 100 million times across 150-plus countries.

