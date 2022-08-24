How Blockchain Is Saving Lives 6 Months Into The War in Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 It has been nearly 6 months since Yulia and her two children fled Kyiv in the middle of the night to the backdrop of bomb sirens wailing in the background. With nothing more than a suitcase containing the essentials for her young family, Yulia made the 550 km journey to Chelm, a city in the Lublin province of southeastern Poland. Upon arriving in Poland, Yulia fell ill and was diagnosed with strep throat. She went to seek medical care and was immediately prescribed penicillin. However soon after Yulia began to suffer a life-threatening allergy to the medication and was hospitalized for 4 days. Due to the inability to access Yulia's medical records the prescribing physician was unaware of her allergy to penicillin, a mistake that could have cost her life.

Yulia's story is hardly a unique one. Since the start of the war more than 5 million people have fled Ukraine. Due to the ongoing conflict many are unable to access their medical records leading to a decreased quality of care and an increased risk of preventable complications. To combat this TransCrypts, a Silicon Valley based document verification platform, launched a blockchain based medical records service to help make these records portable for fleeing Ukrainians. Ukrainians seeking treatment abroad are now able to share their verified medical history via a QR code and are able to translate it to the local language of the host country. Through the TransCrypts platform physicians are able to access a patient's complete medical documentation and are also able to view the healthcare provider responsible for creating the respective document. By linking everything on chain the validity of the documents are maintained and through AES encryption the documents are kept private and secure from unauthorized access. In the five months since deploying the pilot, TransCrypts has partnered with various grassroot organizations throughout Europe and has helped over 500 refugees port their medical records from Ukraine.

"After nearly 5 months on the ground we are seeing a nearly 37% increase in the quality of care for patients with TransCrypts' records," says TransCrypts' CEO Zain Zaidi. "We are saving lives and we hope to expand our pilot to cover more patients through direct collaboration with local governments and NGOs".

As the benefits of the pilot become clear, TransCrypts hopes to partner with more organizations to continue serving fleeing communities in war-torn regions of the world.

