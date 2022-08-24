Helping Nintex customers thoughtfully transition to the cloud to create new opportunities for innovation.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today introduced the Nintex Workflow Upgrade Program.

The success of the Nintex business and those of their customers have flourished because of Nintex's early investments in workflow technology and the strong partnership they continue to have with Microsoft.

Microsoft has indicated that it plans to wind down support for the SharePoint workflow engine in Office365. Many Nintex customers rely on these workflows to manage and run their business-critical processes. As a result, customers of this product will need to upgrade to next generation automation platform, Nintex Workflow Cloud.

Nintex Workflow Cloud Upgrade Symposium on September 13th at 8:00 a.m. PT here: Register for thehere: https://www.nintex.com/resources/nintex-workflow-cloud-upgrade-program-symposium/

To help their customers smoothly make this transition, the process intelligence and automation company is introducing the Nintex Workflow Cloud Upgrade Program. This program is designed to help customers upgrade their existing workflows into a modern, cloud-based environment with dedicated support and guidance from process experts at Nintex.

On September 13th beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT, Nintex will be hosting their Workflow Cloud Upgrade Symposium where they will outline in detail the many options they're making available to customers to help seamlessly manage the process of migration together.

Attendees at the symposium will:

Hear from members of the Nintex product engineering team who will outline plans to support customers with heterogenous environments both on premises and in the cloud.

Hear how Nintex is building new services that allow customers to run automation at scale.

Learn about the range of self-service tools, guidance, and complimentary upgrade service offerings, designed to handhold their customers through the upgrade to the Nintex Workflow Cloud.

You can find out more about the Nintex Workflow Cloud upgrade program at www.nintex.com/upgrade and please register to attend the upgrade symposium on September 13th at https://www.nintex.com/resources/nintex-workflow-cloud-upgrade-program-symposium/

Media Contact

Laetitia Smith

laetitia.smith@nintex.com

cell: +64 21 154 7114

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

