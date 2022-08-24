Shaklee Introduces Multivitamin Innovation with the Release of the Essential MultiV Drink, a Convenient and Naturally Delicious Vitamin Powder

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, a leading wellness company, announces today it has launched the Essential MultiV Drink, a convenient and naturally delicious Peach Mango vitamin powder. This supplement drink mix contains core nutrients to help you feel your best each day and fill any nutritional gaps in your diet.

"With more than 40% of the general population reporting having difficulties swallowing pills or tablets1 our new MultiV drink is an ideal format for this growing segment and those looking for convenient, on-the-go vitamin solutions," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO, Shaklee Corporation. "At Shaklee, we have helped millions of people over the last 65 years get the foundational nutrition they need through our collection of multivitamins and this new format allows us to support a wider set of the population."

With essential vitamins and minerals foundational to overall health and well-being, the Essential MultiV drink is a great multivitamin solution for anyone. Specifically designed for people who struggle with swallowing tablets, it is also a solution for those who prefer alternative delivery forms, and ones looking for convenient, on-the-go vitamin solutions. It's also easy to take with a stomach-soothing effervescent fizz.

The new Essential MultiV Drink delivers:

17 essential vitamins and minerals

100% or more of the daily value of all essential vitamins (A, C & E)

Vitamin D

All 8 B vitamins

4 major and trace minerals

Shaklee has been on the forefront of innovation in the health & wellness industry since its inception when Dr. Shaklee invented "Shaklee's Vitalized Minerals" – the first multivitamin in the United States in 1915. The new MultiV Drink rounds out the brand's additional vitamin offerings in tablets, chews and gummies. To learn more about Shaklee and its MultiV Drink, visit: https://us.shaklee.com/.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the U.S. more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million micro-influencers in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit us.shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the Chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to become certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Roger has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

