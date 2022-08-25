Noble Announces Leadership Promotions and New Appointments

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced promotions and new leadership appointments across its asset management, capital markets, communications, investment, and investor relations teams.

Noble Investment Group. (PRNewsFoto/Noble Investment Group) (PRNewswire)

Since the second quarter of last year, Noble has completed more than $1.5 billion of investment activity and continues to substantially expand the depth and breadth of its travel and hospitality investment platform. To support the firm's continued growth, several team members have further enhanced their leadership within the organization, and Noble has also added talent and leadership to new roles within the organization:

PROMOTIONS

Dan Konzelmann has been promoted to Senior Director. He is responsible for executing strategies across Noble's investment platform.

Renee Millett has been promoted to Senior Project Director. She is responsible for managing value-add renovations and the management and execution of new development projects.

Emily Feeney has been promoted to Director. She is responsible for financing new asset acquisitions, managing capital market relationships, and asset dispositions.

Scarlett Reveron has been promoted to Director. She is responsible for the firm's internal and external communications and media relations.

Sydney Payne has been promoted to Manager. She is responsible for the accounting, contract administration, and coordination of project development initiatives.

Bo Zhang has been promoted to Associate. He is responsible for information, data, and analytics for our asset management team and investment management strategies.

"I remain proud of these Noble leaders, who represent the outstanding depth and breadth of diverse talent we continue to develop in our organization," said Noble CEO Mit Shah.

NEW NOBLE ROLES AND LEADERSHIP ADDITIONS

Jody Ward joins Noble as a Senior Director. He is responsible for working with third-party management organizations and on-property leadership of Noble-owned assets. He has over twenty years of hospitality industry experience, holding leadership roles with numerous hospitality management companies and hotel brands.

Ryan Maher joins Noble as a Senior Director. He is responsible for Noble's extended-stay development strategy and build-to-core-to-sell new development opportunities. He has over seventeen years of hospitality development experience.

Michael Hall joins Noble as a Director. He is responsible for working with Noble's asset management team, the investment team, and third-party management organizations during Noble's acquisition and operational transition. He has more than eighteen years of hospitality industry experience with revenue and asset management roles.

Nicolas Weatherford joins Noble as a Director. He is responsible for Noble's institutional investor relationship management. He has eight years of private equity, financial consulting, business development, and investor relations experience.

Dillon Potter joins Noble as an Analyst. He is responsible for supporting Noble's investment team in sourcing, underwriting, and executing investment strategies. He is a recent graduate of the Cornell School of Hotel Administration, receiving his bachelor's degree in Real Estate Finance.

"These appointments demonstrate our commitment to recruiting top talent as we continue to expand the depth and breadth of our hospitality investment strategies," said Noble CEO Mit Shah.

About Noble Investment Group

Noble is a real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested more than $5.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the UNPRI, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, and a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Noble Investment Group