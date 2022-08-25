SOUTHERN FIRST NAMED NO. 5 BEST BANK BY BANK DIRECTOR IN ANNUAL RANKING OF 300 LARGEST PUBLICLY TRADED BANKS

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, was recognized as the No. 5 Best Overall Bank in Bank Director's annual "Ranking Banking" Report.

Bank Director is the nation's leading provider of education, training, and executive services for board members of financial institutions. The "Ranking Banking" study identifies the top 25 banks out of the 300 largest publicly traded banks in the U.S. based on metrics that examine profitability, asset quality, capital adequacy, and total shareholder return. The study is conducted by Piper Sandler & Co. using 2021 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Since its inception in 1991, Bank Director has focused on what makes a strong bank. This ranking uncovers the institutions that were the best of the best for 2021 performance," said Emily McCormick, Bank Director's Vice President of Research.

"This is a significant recognition and validates our vision to create a unique financial institution focused on relationships, the client experience, organic growth, and a family culture," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is one of the fastest growing banks in the Southeast. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle, and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.3 billion and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

