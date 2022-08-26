LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and five cents ($1.05) per share, payable Nov. 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 19, 2022.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)
Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)(PRNewswire)
About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder / Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman 

Steve Salazar


704-775-3856

704-881-4272


kate.pearlman@lowes.com

steve.j.salazar@lowes.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-companies-inc-declares-cash-dividend-301613323.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.