AMERICAN CULINARY FEDERATION HONORS ESCOFFIER LEADERSHIP AT NATIONAL CONVENTION

Kathleen Vossenberg Named ACF's 2022 Cutting Edge Award Recipient and Certified Master Pastry Chef® Frank Vollkommer Serves as Keynote at Annual National Convention in Las Vegas

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two members of the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts leadership team were recognized by the American Culinary Federation (ACF) at their 2022 National Convention in Las Vegas last week for their outstanding contributions to the culinary industry.

American Culinary Federation president (Left-Right), Chef Kimberly Brock Brown, CEPC, CCA, AAC gives the ACF’s 2022 Cutting Edge Award to Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts’ vice president of academic affairs, Chef Kathleen Vossenberg MEd, CEC, CCE, CS, during the ACF’s annual national convention that took place earlier this summer in Las Vegas. (PRNewswire)

Escoffier's vice president of academic affairs, Kathleen Vossenberg MEd, CEC, CCE, CS received the ACF's "Cutting Edge Award" recognizing innovators who give their time to help nurture and mentor culinarians. "Kathleen's passion for learning is contagious," said CEO and president of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Tracy Lorenz. "She's a relentless advocate for quality instruction, professional development, and nurturing and inspiring culinary minds," added Lorenz. In addition to receiving the Cutting Edge Award, Vossenberg participated in a panel discussion at the convention, titled, "The Future of Culinary Education." At Escoffier, Vossenberg leads the culinary institution's academic instruction team, charged with supporting collaboration between culinary students and chef instructors and mentors as part of their traditional instruction as well as giving students exposure to expanded programs in holistic nutrition and wellness, plant-based cooking and responsible sustainability practices.

Frank Vollkommer, Certified Master Pastry Chef® (CMPC®),M.Ed, one of 11 CMPC's in the U.S., is Escoffier's director of culinary industry development. He served as an ACF keynote speaker demonstrating advanced, modern chocolate techniques at the national convention. His general session presentation included handmade techniques and the integration of modern equipment and technology like water jet cutting and chocolate enrobers.

"Frank exemplifies what is to be a true artist and visionary in the culinary industry," said Lorenz. "We're honored by his deep-rooted commitment to advancing education and creating opportunities for professional development," she added.

The ACF has 15,500 members spanning more than 170 chapters nationwide and is the leading culinary association offering educational resources, training, apprenticeship and programmatic accreditation.

More about Escoffier

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S. (based on comparable student data reported in IPEDS). With ground campuses in Boulder, Co. and Austin, TX, it is the only U.S. accredited institution, available through its Boulder campus, to offer 100% online culinary degrees which include culinary classes and hands-on industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil, the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Escoffier offers professional programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Plant-based Culinary Arts, Holistic Nutrition and Wellness, and Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management. For details on programs offered online and on-campus, visit Escoffier.edu. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution, a Newsweek Top Online Learning School and its Boulder campus is designated as a Military Friendly® School.

