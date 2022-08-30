TOMMIE COPPER ANNOUNCES BRAND PARTNERSHIP WITH LAW & ORDER'S CHRISTOPHER MELONI

Christopher Meloni knows nothing ruins your day more than pain. That's why he counts on the original innovator in pain management solutions, Tommie Copper.

MT. KISCO, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Meloni, award-winning actor and unintentional fitness guru, leads a hectic lifestyle. He never slows down and rarely takes a day off. The ability to quickly and effectively recover is the single most important thing that keeps him going. Enter Infrared & Red Light Therapy devices from Tommie Copper.

"Before Tommie Copper introduced these unique devices, I could only get this type of treatment from a specialist." says Meloni. "Now, I can use this technology wherever and whenever I want, and they really help my muscles recover."

Harnessing the power of 660nm red light and 880nm near-infrared light wavelengths, Tommie Copper's portable LED devices reach deep into muscles and joints, working at the cellular level to enhance muscle recovery and relieve pain. Delivering great results with quick and easy 20-minutes therapy sessions, Infrared & Red Light Therapy devices are changing the game when it comes to at-home recovery routines.

How much of a Tommie Copper believer is Meloni? Well, he's been involved with the company for over 10 years and just signed on for a new television and digital campaign to help spread the word.

"I've been involved with these guys for a long time and I'm so happy to share how important Tommie Copper is to me," says Meloni. He continued, "I really love that Tommie Copper has me covered from head-to-toe when it comes to pain-management solutions, and they're always innovating. Always thinking about what's next."

Meloni's commitment to helping others find the pain relief and recovery methods that will get them back to feeling their best is exactly what makes him such a perfect brand partner for Tommie Copper.

"I'm so proud about the relationship we have with Christopher, and I am thrilled to take it to the next level with our brand partnership," says Sol Jacobs, CEO of Tommie Copper. "I've known Christopher for a long time, and think he's the perfect spokesperson for Tommie Copper. He's been using our products for years, so he knows they're engineered to fight pain and help muscles recover."

ABOUT TOMMIE COPPER

Since launching in 2010, Tommie Copper has built one of the most comprehensive, innovative, and approachable pain-management portfolios in the health and wellness sector. With a stated goal of providing "round-the-clock, head-to-toe relief," Tommie Copper offers an industry-leading product line of compression wear, sleeves, topical analgesics, mattresses, pain-relief devices, and more. With this wide range of effective, convenient, and versatile solutions for everyday pain and discomfort, Tommie Copper delivers on their mission to help customers "live more comfortably every day." Tommie Copper products can be found at QVC, Home Depot, Walmart, Walgreens, and tommiecopper.com.

