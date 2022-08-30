VitalLife Achieves GHA's Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center in Bangkok, Thailand has achieved Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA).

A subsidiary of Bumrungrad International Hospital, VitalLife strives to provide personalized medicine that not only promotes health, but also encourages illness prevention and aging resilience initiatives for anti-aging to help people feel younger, look better and live longer. Established in 2001, its dedicated and experienced team of professionals have a proven track record of success with customers from over 150 different countries.

According to Dr. Narinthorn Surasinthon, Chief Operating Officer at VitalLife, "All procedures and treatments offered by VitalLife are supported by evidence-based medicine. This allows us to provide our patients with precise and effective medical treatments that are fully personalized to their unique physical and mental characteristics. We chose GHA's Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience as it demonstrates to international patients that we are committed to ensuring their satisfaction and well-being at every contact point along the patient journey."

Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) was established with the goal of enhancing the patient experience for medical travelers across the entire Medical Travel Care Continuum. GHA's Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience helps organizations to strengthen and sustain a robust medical travel program and recognize its excellence in compliance with best practices in patient experience and business practices impacting the medical travel patient.

The value for hospitals and clinics that achieve certification includes:

Implementing best practices as a foundation for an efficient and productive medical travel program;

Validating the quality and performance of the medical travel program regarding patient experience and sustainable business practices;

Increasing visibility to international patients and buyers;

Enhancing the patient experience across the organization's Medical Travel Care Continuum;

Demonstrating commitment to excellence in the management and delivery of medical travel services.

Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience is a good choice for organizations that already have or may not have a clinical/patient safety accreditation or certification.

Ms. Renée-Marie Stephano, GHA's Interim Chief Executive Officer stated, "The patient experience is a key factor of a healthcare provider's ability to attract and retain patients. When patients trust providers, they develop a stronger sense of loyalty to the organization. GHA's Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience assists organizations in building patient trust, by demonstrating that the organization has implemented procedures and protocols that meet the unique needs and expectations of traveling patients. We congratulate VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center, one of the region's premier wellness centers, for achieving GHA Certification for Excellence and for its commitment to supporting the needs of medical and wellness tourism patients."

About VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center:

Established in 2001, The VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center incorporates health promotion/illness prevention, aesthetic and dermatological interventions to maximize patient health and beauty from the inside out. VitalLife strives to use the most up to date technology in order to support advanced cutting-edge treatment options.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

Founded in 2016, Global Healthcare Accreditation is the only accrediting body focused solely on medical travel and well-being services. GHA's international standards and professional norms for medical travel were developed in consultation with leading global experts in the industry, including providers, insurers, and employers committed to establish best practices in medical tourism, health tourism, and well-being, which support providers in validating quality and patient experience, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for providers along the entire medical travel care continuum. GHA received ISQua's International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA) accreditation in 2019.

