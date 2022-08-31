HDT Automotive Names New CFO James Habel

HDT designs, engineers and manufactures advanced thermal management systems in key auto production regions around the world

John Anselmi will retire Sept. 1 and transition to advisory role and Board Member

Habel brings previous CFO experience and a track record of success

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Automotive Solutions (HDT Automotive), a leading global supplier of fluid-handling systems and precision aluminum parts, today announced the appointment of James Habel as its Chief Financial Officer. Habel will be based at the company's Michigan headquarters and will report to CEO Patrick Paige.

Habel replaces John Anselmi, who, after serving as HDT's CFO for more than four years, will retire effective September 1st. After a smooth transition of responsibilities to Habel, Anselmi will continue to work with HDT Automotive in an advisory role and Vice Chairman. John will also join the HDT Board of Directors.

"After knowing John professionally for more than 12 years, including the last several years as CFO here at HDT, I cannot adequately describe the value he has brought to our business," said CEO Paige. "John is an incredible team member and has worked successfully with all our stakeholders. I know I speak for the entire HDT Automotive team in congratulating John on reaching this retirement milestone, and we look forward to him continuing to guide our company in his new role."

Habel, who has more than two decades of experience in multiple industries including automotive, oil & gas, aerospace, medical and packaging, was most recently CFO for Foam Holdings, Inc, a manufacturer and distributor of custom EPS, EPP and ARCEL foam products. In his role, he was responsible for overseeing Foam Holdings' finance, IT and legal functions across 14 locations in North America.

Prior to joining Foam Holdings, Habel was the CFO at Humanetics Group, where he managed global finance and IT operations for the U.S., Germany, England, Netherlands, Austria, Japan, China, India and Sri Lanka. Habel has a long track record of success via transformation and value creation primarily in the automotive industry, working for global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers including Ford, Visteon, Zeledyne, ZF, PKC Group and TRW. He has spent half his career at publicly traded firms and the other half leading value enhancement in the world of private equity.

"I'm very excited to partner with Patrick and join the HDT team at an important time in the company's evolution. I'm looking forward to building on the company's legacy and leadership in the fluid handling space," said Habel. "This is an exciting time to be coming back into automotive with unprecedented opportunities and challenges as the industry expands into new technologies and capabilities. This industry is central to moving people safely through their daily lives and HDT plays a key role in the vehicle architecture that makes that possible. I would like to thank John Anselmi for his Finance leadership and for Patrick Paige and the Board of Directors for trusting in the passing of the leadership torch from John to myself."

Habel holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business, and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan – Dearborn. He also holds certifications as a Public Accountant (CPA), Treasury Professional (CTP), and in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Backfilling John as CFO was always going to be a challenge, and after meeting James, the entire HDT leadership team feels confident about the experience, energy and enthusiasm he brings," continued CEO Paige. "We have an exciting period ahead of us and look forward to a seamless transition as James takes on this vital role."

About HDT Automotive Solutions

HDT Automotive Solutions is a leading global supplier of automotive tubular components, with a diverse array of products, new materials capabilities, a worldwide manufacturing footprint, and a well-balanced customer base. Headquartered in Michigan, HDT has ten manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Italy, United Kingdom, Poland, Hungary and China and serves the North American, European and Asian automotive markets.

