HubSpot to Host Analyst Day at INBOUND on September 7, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced that it will host its Analyst Day in conjunction with INBOUND '22 on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Boston. The event will begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and on-demand replay will be available at analystday.hubspot.com , and the accompanying presentations will be available at ir.hubspot.com following the event.

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 150,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

