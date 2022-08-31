Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Humanigen, Inc. ("Humanigen" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HGEN) and certain of its officers on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Humanigen securities between May 28, 2021, and July 12, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hgen.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) lenzilumab was less effective in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients than Defendants had represented; (2) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the lenzilumab EUA and the ACTIV-5/BET-B study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint; (3) accordingly, lenzilumab's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hgen or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Humanigen, you have until October 25, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

