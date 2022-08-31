Kiya Tomlin Creates NFL Gameday Collection to Wear Long After the Fourth Quarter has Ended

Kiya Tomlin x NFL, a new fashion-forward line of officially licensed NFL apparel

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for creating casually elegant styles in the US, women's fashion brand Kiya Tomlin, announced their latest NFL licensed collaboration, a new seven-piece clothing collection launching just in time for the start of the highly anticipated 2022 NFL football season. Kiya Tomlin X NFL means gameday style is taking a stylish turn and offers a fresh way for the millions of female NFL fans (41% of them to be exact) to show off their team spirit like never before.

Kiya Tomlin (PRNewswire)

"The Kiya Tomlin X NFL collection offers unique options, unlike anything that fans of both football and fashion have been able to find before. We look forward to bringing stylish pieces that integrate into their wardrobes and are wearable outside of gameday to even more fans this year." Kiya Tomlin.

What sets this collection apart?

All Kiya Tomlin clothing is designed, milled, and created in the USA with the utmost attention to detail from beginning to end.

Made with sustainable bamboo blends, Kiya Tomlin integrates ownable and unique draping and design details that provide shape and stretch that moves with you, not against you.

Designed to be worn long after the season is over. All pieces are made with comfort, style, and versatility in mind. They will stretch and hold their shape even after many wears and washes.

After a successful Steelers line last year, this season's collection is available for 10 teams including the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders. Kiya Tomlin X NFL will be available starting August 30th, at $69 and up. For more information on this limited edition collection, visit www.kiyatomlin.us and starting in October at www.nflshop.com .

About Kiya Tomlin: Kiya Tomlin believes that true beauty comes from being comfortable in your own skin. Our clothes are meant to bring out your inner confidence, which is why we create pieces that let you shine from within. Proudly made in our workshop in Pittsburgh, PA, we ensure ethical, transparent, and sustainable practices from beginning to end and deliver only the highest quality clothing.

Contact: Aire Reese ( aire@airereese.com ) for more information

