ObvioHealth Welcomes Scott Dixon as Newest Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth , a leading global virtual research organization (VRO) delivering end-to-end decentralized clinical trials, today announces Scott Dixon as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer. Dixon's results-driven mindset is leading ObvioHealth's commercial team in the successful global rollout of its next generation DCT platform and app.

"ObvioHealth is empowering clinical trial sponsors to capture stronger evidence through its innovative use of technology," said Dixon. "I'm truly excited to lead our commercial and strategic partnerships, as well as our experienced service and delivery teams, to help our clients adopt ObvioHealth's cutting-edge, digital DCT solutions."

During his 25+ year career, Dixon has integrated commercial and operational planning for life science, pharmaceutical and healthcare software companies including ERT, Oracle, Phase Forward, WebMD and Parexel. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Flywheel.io. His experience overseeing clinical development processes as well as direct-to-patient technology has resulted in successful breakthrough offerings for startups and Fortune 100 companies.

"We are ecstatic to bring Scott on board, and believe his multifaceted experience across operations, product and sales divisions will bring valuable expertise to ObvioHealth," said Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth "We look forward to his contributions to our ambitious and strategic roadmap moving forward."

