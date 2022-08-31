Orexo to participate in Pareto Securities´ 13th Annual Healthcare Conference

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (Publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), which develops improved pharmaceuticals and evidence-based digital therapeutics primarily targeting the US market where its commercial organization is located, today announces the company will participate in Pareto Securities' 13th Annual Healthcare Conference, that takes place on September 7-8, 2022, at Sergel Hub, Sveavägen 10 A, Stockholm, Sweden.

On September 7th at 2.30 pm CET, Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO at Orexo, will give a company presentation. Nikolaj Sørensen and the company's new CFO Fredrik Järrsten will also be available for 1-1 meetings during the conference.

For more information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director Tel: +46 18 780 88 00 E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2021 amounted to SEK 565 million and the number of employees was 121. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 10 am CET on August 31, 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SOURCE: Orexo

View original content:

SOURCE Orexo