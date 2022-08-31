SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS ANNOUNCES "THE FUTURE IS NOW" THEME FOR THIS YEAR'S REVOLT SUMMIT x AT&T AND ITS RETURN TO ATLANTA SEPTEMBER 24TH - 25TH

SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS ANNOUNCES "THE FUTURE IS NOW" THEME FOR THIS YEAR'S REVOLT SUMMIT x AT&T AND ITS RETURN TO ATLANTA SEPTEMBER 24TH - 25TH

– This Year Includes Cultural Leaders Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Iddris Sandu, Tamika D. Mallory, Big Freedia, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, 19 Keys, DJ Drama, Tezlyn Figaro, Tariq Nasheed, Bimma Williams, LaRussell, and more–

The Summit will feature exclusive live viewings of REVOLT's leading programs, including Assets Over Liabilities, Big Facts, Drink Champs, and more

The two-day immersive experience will also include interactive keynotes, panel conversations, performances, and town hall discussions led by prominent future-makers

This year's Summit will also feature the Be Heard Finale, AT&T Office Hours, Pitch Competition, and the annual Career Fair

Tickets available NOW at REVOLTSummit.com

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sean "Diddy" Combs announced "The Future is Now" theme for this year's REVOLT Summit x AT&T returning to Atlanta, Ga., on September 24-25, 2022. Featuring an all-star lineup, the Summit will include panels, keynotes, and conversations from Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Iddris Sandu, Tamika D. Mallory, Big Freedia, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, 19 Keys, DJ Drama, Tezlyn Figaro, Tariq Nasheed, Bimma Williams, LaRussell, and more. This year's immersive two-day event will focus on exploring the future of Hip Hop and culture across categories while empowering the next generation of rising future-makers.

(PRNewsfoto/REVOLT TV) (PRNewswire)

Led by Chairman Sean "Diddy" Combs and REVOLT, in collaboration with AT&T*, the Summit offers attendees access to opportunity in real-time, with an unparalleled experience that celebrates the global power and influence of Hip Hop. Offering a fully immersive experience, this year's Summit will feature exclusive live viewings of REVOLT'S hit series, including Assets Over Liabilities with Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Big Facts, Drink Champs, the Rap Radar podcast, and more.

"The REVOLT Summit is coming back bigger and better than ever with the goal of inspiring the next generation of cultural leaders to understand that the time is now to achieve your dreams, change your life, and more importantly change the world," said Sean "Diddy" Combs, Chairman of REVOLT. "The future is happening in real-time, so we all have a responsibility to share the access, information, and opportunities that will move the culture forward and the REVOLT Summit is where it all starts."

This year's Summit will introduce a new format, featuring a lineup of interactive keynotes, panel conversations, live performances, and town hall discussions with the most prominent voices shaping the future. The Summit will also provide access to life-changing networking opportunities, valuable information and mentorship through the AT&T Office Hours, Career Fair, Pitch Competition, and the annual Be Heard Finale.

"Our mission at REVOLT is to provide a platform for the artists, creators and cultural leaders shaping the future of Hip Hop across categories and this year's Summit is anchored in bringing this vision to life," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "Atlanta represents the epicenter of Hip Hop culture today, so we're excited to return with a new slate of programming, marquee talent, and live experiences that explore what's next, while highlighting how both REVOLT and Hip Hop continue evolving."

Thriving at the intersection of culture and education, the Summit unites the biggest artists, innovators, activists and industry leaders to explore the future of Hip Hop, culture, community, commerce, connectivity and the future of REVOLT. Maintaining an unwavering commitment to the local community, the Summit will once again take place at 787 Windsor, a 3.5-acre urban art studio and outdoor open area campus owned by Sharod Simpson, founder and CEO of street meets faith brand, God Is Dope.

"The future is now, and we believe there's nothing more powerful than connection to drive the evolution," said Michelle Jordan, Chief Diversity Officer, AT&T. "AT&T's presence at the Summit gives us a chance to learn from influential Black leaders, while offering experiences that can empower and drive real impact."

The REVOLT Summit x AT&T will provide attendees with the ultimate experience through can't-miss performances, educational keynotes, panels, interactive workshops and more such as:

ASSETS OVER LIABILITIES

Join powerhouses Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (of Earn Your Leisure) for an exciting conversation on financial literacy as they're granted exclusive access into the personal lives and businesses of celebrity guests to answer a critical question: are they working with assets… or liabilities?

THE FUTURE OF CULTURE

This session will include an insightful keynote by Iddris Sandu, in addition to a panel conversation moderated by Bimma Williams, founder of Claima, who will be joined by Ms. Basketball and more to explore the future of content, collaboration, creativity and convergence.

THE FUTURE OF COMMUNITY

This session will include a keynote from prominent activist and community leader Tamika D. Mallory, exploring the future of social justice, equity, and our collective fight for freedom.

THE FUTURE OF COMMERCE

This session will include a keynote from John Petty III, Executive Creative Director at Weiden + Kennedy and AdAge Creative of the Year, exploring the future relationship between brands, creators and the changing economy.

THE FUTURE OF CONNECTIVITY

The future is now, and technology is changing. This panel explores the future of connectivity as it relates to 5G social media, networking, live streaming, and more.

DEAR AMERICA, RUN MY CHECK

With nearly 85% of Black Americans believing that there should be some form of compensation delivered to the descendants of the American enslavement, Tariq Nasheed and REVOLT Black News Weekly hosts moderate a solution-oriented discussion about our payback for building this country for free.

BE HEARD COMPETITION

REVOLT's Signature event, BE HEARD, a talent competition aimed at giving everyone a shot at BEING HEARD, will kick off with a special HBCU Open Call for current attendees of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in Atlanta. Two winners from the Open Call will go on to compete at the BE HEARD finals on September 25th at the Summit for a panel of judges including DJ Drama, Tek and others for the chance to win $10,000.

AT&T OFFICE HOURS

Back by popular demand, the Summit will provide direct access to some of the most successful and inspiring leaders of our time with AT&T Office Hours: 10-minute one-on-one mentoring sessions that Summit attendees can sign up for at no cost with top leaders of today. Interested attendees can register via the REVOLT Summit app.

Two-day early bird tickets are now available for purchase for $99 with Insider tickets available for $249. For more information about this year's programming and to purchase tickets for admission, please visit www.revoltsummit.com and download the REVOLT app.

The 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T is curated by entertainment and brand experience company, Superfly . Join and follow the social conversation on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube via @ATT, @REVOLT, @REVOLTSummit and #REVOLTSummitxATT.

ABOUT REVOLT TV

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts more than 50 million millennials and Gen Z audiences through its disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Superfly

Superfly is an entertainment and brand experience company obsessed with activating and amplifying communities around common passions and unforgettable moments. Superfly's expertise is building cultural experiences with a distinct identity such as the iconic Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, The FRIENDS Experience, BravoCon, and REVOLT Music Summit, that are equally desired by brands and destinations for fans. Superfly delivers brand experiences for clients including Citi, Intel, NBCUniversal, Verizon Media, and CLEAR by blending strategy, insights, creativity, technology, and flawless execution.



Working across sports, music and entertainment, Superfly has been named Global Experiential Agency of the Year by The Drum, and their experiences have been honored by Event Marketer, BizBash, Campaign, and Digiday. Superfly is headquartered in New York. Learn more at http://superf.ly, and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REVOLT