VIRGO PR NAMED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR APPODEAL

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR , a leading New York based PR agency, has been appointed to work with Appodeal, a publisher-first ad mediation platform for mobile app developers and studios. The Virgo PR team has worked with similar clients in the space such as Ready Player Me and Upland to name a few.

Virgo PR attracts attention for its clients by creating personalized brand campaigns that pushes the boundaries on traditional public relations strategies. Through this customized approach, Virgo PR helps its clients disrupt industries, launch new initiatives, and garner media coverage.

Appodeal was originally created as an internal ad mediation tool of a mobile games publisher. They came to realize that there was no ad monetization platform on the market dedicated to putting publishers' interests first. In 2014, Appodeal launched a beta version of their ad mediation platform and then released it to the public in 2015.

Today Appodeal's team unites more than 100 people from all over the world, with offices in Austin, Barcelona, Warsaw among other international locations. Every day, Appodeal's exceptional team members use their deep experience and the most innovative technologies to bring the power back to mobile app publishers.

"As the gaming space continues to evolve, Virgo is all in on Appodeal's mission to empower indie mobile app developers and publishers," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR. "Their dedication to the industry and providing both big and small players with key insights and data should be is something our team will be focused on."

The campaign will focus on company news, expert commentary and bringing their data and insights front and center in the market. For more information on the partnership or to see more of Virgo PR's work, please visit https://virgo-pr.com/ .

