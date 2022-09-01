5WPR Announces Expansion of Corporate Communications Offerings with Dedicated Environmental, Social, and Governance Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its Corporate Communications division with new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) team.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

The Environmental, Social, and Governance team is increasingly being tapped to build dynamic PR campaigns for ESG companies who assess their clients' ESG risks and help them implement programs to strengthen their organizations and compete in the new corporate paradigm. The team is also relied upon by large companies to amplify their groundbreaking ESG initiatives and demonstrate their exemplary corporate stewardship.

"Companies are rightfully being held to higher standards and expectations, their consumers and investors are expecting the brands they love to more closely align with their personal values and be good corporate citizens," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We're proud of our ESG clients and the work we do for them in sharing the value they bring to their clients and our society overall."

PR services offered to corporate clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Matthew Caiola

mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations