Argus launches world's first international renewable energy certificate (I-REC) prices

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched price assessments for international renewable energy certificates (I-RECs) in the world's third-largest market for the instrument — Türkiye. Traded over the counter, I-RECs are a tool increasingly used to document electricity consumption from renewable sources.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "Demand for energy attribute certificates is growing rapidly around the world as companies look to document higher shares of renewable energy throughout their product supply chain, including their scope 2 emissions reporting. The new Argus I-REC prices build out our global suite of energy attribute certificates and offer market participants new transparency as they embrace the energy transition."

The I-REC standard is acknowledged by reputable reporting bodies such as the RE100, Carbon Disclosure Platform, and Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

The new weekly Turkish I-REC prices are the first in a planned suite of global I-REC prices and enhance Argus' pricing coverage of energy attribute certificates, which includes electricity Guarantees of Origin (GOOs) in the UK and continental Europe, and renewable gas, or biomethane, certificates. Argus also covers the US REC compliance markets.

Argus' renewable energy certificate prices have gained traction as industry benchmarks in recent years — they are used to price long-term power purchase agreements and are deployed in contract negotiation, asset valuation, and risk management.

Türkiye is the third-largest market in the world for I-RECs, behind China and Brazil, and demand is rising. Just over 128TWh of I-RECs were issued globally in January-July 2022, with redemptions at 62TWh. In 2021, global I-REC issuances totalled just over 71TWh, while 48TWh were redeemed. In Türkiye, 10TWh of I-RECs were issued in January-July 2022 while almost 5TWh were redeemed, while last year 8TWh were issued and 4TWh redeemed. The textile industry remains the largest user of Turkish I-RECs, with metals, automotive, and food companies taking a significant share.

Argus' new I-REC assessments are priced in Turkish lira and US dollars to provide clarity for both local and international markets. Assessments cover I-RECs generated in the previous and current years from solar, hydropower, wind, and biomass-fired power plants in Türkiye.

