HORMEL FOODS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND REVISES FULL YEAR SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

The company delivers its seventh consecutive quarter of record sales and fourth consecutive quarter of earnings growth

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - THIRD QUARTER
  • Record net sales of $3.0 billion, up 6%; organic net sales1 up 3%
  • Operating income of $291 million, up 40%; up 17% compared to adjusted operating income1 of $248 million last year
  • Operating margin of 9.6%, compared to 7.2% last year and compared to adjusted operating margin1 of 8.7% last year
  • Pretax earnings of $290 million, up 42%; up 18% compared to adjusted pretax earnings1 of $245 million last year
  • Effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to 13.3% last year
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.40, up 25%; up 3% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $0.39 last year
  • Cash flow from operations of $186 million, up 143%
EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"We delivered another quarter of record sales and double-digit operating income growth," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "In the current environment, delivering seven straight quarters of record sales and four consecutive quarters of earnings growth is a notable achievement and speaks to the effectiveness of our strategy and the importance of our brands in uncertain times. Our team's execution played a pivotal role in our growth this quarter, as together, we overcame significant challenges, including continued broad-based inflationary pressures, persistent upstream and downstream supply chain disruptions, limited turkey supply, and impacts in China from COVID-related restrictions and temporary plant shutdowns."

"We continued to benefit from our balanced business model during the quarter, led by outstanding contributions from Jennie-O Turkey Store and Refrigerated Foods," Snee said. "The Jennie-O Turkey Store segment significantly outperformed our profit expectations for the quarter as the team managed limited turkey supply effectively and maximized operational performance. Refrigerated Foods delivered double-digit, value-added earnings growth on retail and foodservice items, more than offsetting lower commodity profitability. Similar to last quarter, impressive performance from these businesses helped mitigate higher input and supply chain costs across all segments. Earnings growth was also supported by the Planters® snack nuts business, which continues to meet our expectations."

"Our brands remain healthy, continue to generate growth and are responding well to pricing actions," Snee said. "Consumers and operators continued to engage with our brands due to their value, convenience and versatility. The team drove volume, sales and share2 gains at retail for brands such as SKIPPY®, Hormel® Gatherings®, Hormel® chili, Dinty Moore® and Mary Kitchen®. Likewise, demand for our foodservice products was strong, as operators again turned to our items to help mitigate labor pressures and diversify menu offerings. Value-added products such as our premium bacon and sausage, sliced meats and our line of premium prepared proteins performed exceptionally well this quarter. Our strategy of building a portfolio with both premium and value offerings continued to serve us well as macroeconomic conditions pressure some of our customers, consumers and operators. Our teams remain keenly focused on the long-term needs of the business, our strategic priorities and protecting the equity of our leading brands."

OUTLOOK

"From a top-line and bottom-line perspective, the business remains healthy as we continue to navigate some of the most difficult operating conditions in the company's 130-year history," Snee said. "We are confident in our ability to exceed our previous sales guidance due to strong demand for our foodservice and center store grocery brands, higher turkey markets and the pricing actions we have taken across the portfolio. Our long-term strategy to meet consumers where they want to eat, with a broad portfolio of products, has been crucial to our growth in the current environment."

"We expect elevated cost inflation to persist, primarily related to operations, logistics and raw material inputs," Snee said. "As a result, we are revising our full year earnings guidance range. We view the majority of the escalated cost pressures we are currently absorbing as transient and likely to subside over the coming quarters. We will continue to leverage our balanced business model and experienced management team as we navigate these difficult business conditions."

Fiscal 2022 Outlook


Previous


Updated

Net Sales Guidance (in billions)


$11.7 - $12.5


$12.2 - $12.8

Diluted Earnings per Share Guidance


$1.87 - $1.97


$1.78 - $1.85






STRATEGIC EVOLUTION UPDATE

"We recently announced the next step in our strategic evolution, our Go Forward (GoFWD) initiative," Snee said. "We will be organizing our business into three empowered segments to support our six strategic priorities, better align our business to the needs of our customers, consumers and operators, and drive sustainable long-term growth. Our new operating model is a culmination of our recent strategic actions, which included numerous portfolio-building acquisitions, such as the Planters® snack nuts business, the creation of One Supply Chain, the modernization of our technology and e-commerce capabilities, and most recently, our transformational efforts at Jennie-O Turkey Store. This new structure will create a more aligned organization that is accountable, nimble and focused on creating the Hormel Foods of the future."

The company is transitioning to three operating segments – Retail, Foodservice and International – and will begin operating under the new model on Oct. 31, 2022.  Earnings will be reported under this structure beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The three new segments will continue to be supported by the company's One Supply Chain team and corporate functions. Additionally, the company will be standing up a Brand Fuel center of excellence, which will house enterprisewide brand management expertise, marketing support, insights-led innovation and analytical capabilities to further enable data-driven decisions. This center will also incorporate the digital experience group, the company's e-commerce and digital content team that leads the company's brands and businesses in the virtual marketplace.

Coinciding with the announcement of the new operating model, the company disclosed the following senior leadership appointments:

  • The company's largest segment – Retail – will be led by Deanna Brady, as executive vice president of Retail. Brady currently oversees the company's Refrigerated Foods segment.
  • The Foodservice segment will be led by Mark Ourada, group vice president of Foodservice.
  • Swen Neufeldt will continue to lead the company's international business as group vice president, president of Hormel Foods International Corporation.

"Our balanced model, strategic investments and experienced management team have served us well in the past and will be key to our success in the coming years," Snee said. "Under the leadership of Deanna, Mark and Swen, we expect to drive sustainable growth in line with our long-term growth goals. Each of these leaders has over 25 years of experience with the company and proven reputations for delivering results. I could not be more excited for the future of our company."

Changes to the company's operating segments have no impact on historical consolidated results of operations, financial position or cash flows. Recast financial information will be provided during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to aid in comparability to historical financial data.

CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER

Demand across the company's U.S. channels remained elevated for center store items at retail and value-added foodservice products. The company benefited from pricing actions to offset inflationary pressures across many categories and contributions from the Planters® snack nuts business. Sales for the international channel declined, primarily due to lower export sales.






Net Sales Percent Change (%)


Third Quarter


Year to Date

U.S. Retail


4


12

U.S. Foodservice


14


30

International


(13)


(6)

Total


6


16

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER
Refrigerated Foods
  • Volume down 18%; organic volume1 down 19%
  • Net sales up 2%; organic net sales1 up 1%
  • Segment profit up 16%

Net sales increased due to continued strong results from the foodservice businesses, growth from many retail products, strategic pricing actions across the portfolio and the inclusion of the Planters® snack nuts business in the convenience channel. Retail products such as Applegate® natural and organic meats, Hormel® Gatherings® party trays, Hormel® Natural Choice® sliced meats, Hormel® Square TableTM entrees and Lloyd's® barbeque grew volume and sales for the quarter. Foodservice growth was driven by elevated demand for brands such as Austin Blues®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Hormel® Bacon 1TM, Café H® and Old Smokehouse®. Consistent with the company's long-term strategy to better align resources to value-added growth, the overall decline in volume was due primarily to lower commodity sales resulting from the company's new pork supply agreement. Segment profit growth was driven by strong results from the value-added businesses, more than offsetting higher operational and logistics costs, and lower commodity profitability.

Grocery Products
  • Volume up 15%; organic volume1 up 8%
  • Net sales up 25%; organic net sales1 up 13%
  • Segment profit down 5%

Volume and sales increased significantly, led by strong demand across the nut butters, Mexican and simple meals portfolios, and from the inclusion of the Planters® snack nuts business. Organic sales gains were led by products such as SKIPPY® spreads, WHOLLY® Guacamole, Hormel® chili, Dinty Moore® beef stew and Mary Kitchen® hash, in addition to strategic pricing actions. Segment profit declined due to the impact from continued inflationary pressures and lower results from MegaMex.

Jennie-O Turkey Store
  • Volume down 20%
  • Net sales down 8%
  • Segment profit up 537%

As anticipated, volume and sales declined as a result of the supply impacts on the company's vertically integrated supply chain from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Foodservice and whole-bird sales increased due to favorable pricing, partially offsetting lower commodity and retail sales. Higher commodity prices and foodservice sales drove the substantial improvement in segment profit.

International & Other
  • Volume down 11%; organic volume1 down 12%
  • Net sales down 5%; organic net sales1 down 6%
  • Segment profit down 9%

Higher global sales of SPAM® luncheon meat and improved results in Brazil did not overcome an overall decline in export sales and lower sales in China. Export volumes declined as a result of current export logistics challenges and lower commodity sales due to the company's new pork supply agreement. Sales in China were negatively affected by COVID-related restrictions and temporary plant shutdowns. Profit growth in China, due primarily to lower pork input costs, did not offset the impact of lower export sales.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS
  • Advertising spend was $37 million, compared to $31 million in the prior year.
  • The effective tax rate was 24.5%, compared to 13.3% for the previous year. Last year's rate reflected the benefit from a large volume of stock option exercises and a one-time foreign tax benefit. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 is expected to be between 20.5% and 22.5%.
  • Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $61 million, compared to $54 million last year. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2022 is $310 million.
  • Depreciation and amortization expense in the third quarter was $65 million, compared to $59 million last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $250 million.
PRESENTATION

A conference call will be webcast at 8 a.m. CDT on Sept. 1, 2022. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 and providing the access code 7805268. An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at noon CDT, Sept. 1, 2022, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The "forward-looking" information may include statements concerning the Company's outlook for the future as well as other statements of beliefs, future plans, strategies, or anticipated events and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "should result," "believe," "intend," "plan," "are expected to," "targeted," "will continue," "will approximate," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those anticipated or projected, which factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the deterioration of economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; potential disruption of operations including at co-manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers, customers, or other third-party service providers; risk of loss of a material contract; the Company's inability to protect information technology systems against, or effectively respond to, cyber attacks or security breaches; deterioration of labor relations, labor availability or increases to labor costs; general risks of the food industry, including food contamination; outbreaks of disease among livestock and poultry flocks; fluctuations in commodity prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs; fluctuations in market demand for the Company's products; risks of litigation; potential sanctions and compliance costs arising from government regulation; compliance with stringent environmental regulation and potential environmental litigation; and risks arising from the Company's foreign operations. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which can be accessed at hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section, for additional information. In making these statements, the Company is not undertaking, and specifically declines to undertake, any obligation to address or update each or any factor in future filings or communications regarding the Company's business or results. Though the Company has attempted to list comprehensively these important cautionary risk factors, the Company wishes to caution investors and others that other factors may in the future prove to be important in affecting the Company's business or results of operations. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which represent current views as of the date made.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

END NOTES

1Organic net sales, organic volume, adjusted financial measurements of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted pretax earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these to comparable GAAP measures following the end notes.

2IRI volume and sales for 13 weeks ending 7/10/2022 - Multi-Outlet

COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted pretax earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted pretax earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of the acquisition-related expenses and accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. The tax impact was calculated using the effective tax rate for the quarter in which the expenses and accounting adjustments were incurred.

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measures of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impact of the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business (June 2021) in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, and International & Other segments.

The company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, because they are the measures used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In thousands, except per share amounts









ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)










Quarter Ended


July 31, 2022


July 25, 2021



Reported

GAAP


Reported

GAAP

Acquisition  Costs
and Adjustments

Non-GAAP


Non-
GAAP

% Change

Net Sales

$     3,034,414


$   2,863,670

$                              —

$        2,863,670


6.0

Cost of Products Sold

2,528,364


2,440,322

(12,900)

2,427,422


4.2

Gross Profit

506,049


423,348

12,900

436,248


16.0

Selling, General and Administrative

222,147


226,284

(27,462)

198,822


11.7

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

7,138


10,420

10,420


(31.5)

Operating Income

291,040


207,484

40,362

247,846


17.4

Interest and Investment Income (Expense)

14,411


8,457

8,457


70.4

Interest Expense

15,615


11,703

11,703


33.4

Earnings Before Income Taxes

289,836


204,238

40,362

244,600


18.5

Provision for Income Taxes

71,010


27,164

5,368

32,532


118.3

Net Earnings

218,826


177,074

34,994

212,068


3.2

Less: Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

(89)


157

157


(156.6)

Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation

$         218,915


$       176,917

$                      34,994

$           211,911


3.3









Diluted Net Earnings Per Share

$               0.40


$             0.32

$                          0.06

$                 0.39


2.6









Operating Margin (% of Net Sales)

9.6


7.2


8.7












Nine Months Ended


July 31, 2022


July 25, 2021



Reported

GAAP


Reported

GAAP

Acquisition  Costs
and Adjustments

Non-GAAP


Non-
GAAP

% Change

Net Sales

$      9,175,331


$   7,931,438

$                              —

$       7,931,438


15.7

Cost of Products Sold

7,577,062


6,581,613

(12,900)

6,568,713


15.4

Gross Profit

1,598,269


1,349,825

12,900

1,362,725


17.3

Selling, General and Administrative

672,777


622,630

(30,303)

592,327


13.6

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

19,951


37,722

37,722


(47.1)

Operating Income

945,443


764,917

43,203

808,120


17.0

Interest and Investment Income (Expense)

20,078


36,740

36,740


(45.3)

Interest Expense

44,913


27,718

27,718


62.0

Earnings Before Income Taxes

920,608


773,940

43,203

817,143


12.7

Provision for Income Taxes

200,393


146,549

5,975

152,524


31.4

Net Earnings

720,215


627,390

37,228

664,618


8.4

Less: Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

112


290

290


(61.4)

Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation

$         720,103


$      627,101

$                      37,228

$           664,329


8.4









Diluted Net Earnings Per Share

$               1.31


$             1.15

$                          0.06

$                 1.21


8.3









Operating Margin (% of Net Sales)

10.3


9.6


10.2



ORGANIC VOLUME AND NET SALES (NON-GAAP)










Quarter Ended


July 31, 2022


July 25, 2021



Volume (lbs.)

Reported

GAAP

Acquisitions

Organic

(Non-GAAP)


Reported

GAAP


Non-GAAP

% Change

Grocery Products

366,609

(20,825)

345,785


319,216


8.3

Refrigerated Foods

484,271

(3,946)

480,325


591,143


(18.7)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

149,931

149,931


187,220


(19.9)

International & Other

73,797

(561)

73,236


83,055


(11.8)

Total

1,074,609

(25,332)

1,049,277


1,180,634


(11.1)









Net Sales








Grocery Products

$         869,802

$          (78,202)

$         791,600


$          698,584


13.3

Refrigerated Foods

1,660,257

(14,968)

1,645,289


1,624,641


1.3

Jennie-O Turkey Store

323,796

323,796


350,897


(7.7)

International & Other

180,559

(1,557)

179,002


189,548


(5.6)

Total

$      3,034,414

$          (94,727)

$      2,939,687


$       2,863,670


2.7


















Nine Months Ended


July 31, 2022


July 25, 2021



Volume (lbs.)

Reported

GAAP

Acquisitions

Organic

(Non-GAAP)


Reported

GAAP


Non-GAAP

% Change

Grocery Products

1,111,288

(138,187)

973,101


937,345


3.8

Refrigerated Foods

1,574,499

(22,128)

1,552,372


1,779,729


(12.8)

Jennie-O Turkey Store

540,039

540,039


583,413


(7.4)

International & Other

217,853

(3,503)

214,350


252,801


(15.2)

Total

3,443,679

(163,817)

3,279,862


3,553,288


(7.7)









Net Sales








Grocery Products

$      2,598,964

$        (514,709)

$      2,084,256


$       1,904,415


9.4

Refrigerated Foods

4,932,070

(80,980)

4,851,090


4,445,099


9.1

Jennie-O Turkey Store

1,115,554

1,115,554


1,035,397


7.7

International & Other

528,743

(9,877)

518,865


546,528


(5.1)

Total

$      9,175,331

$        (605,565)

$      8,569,765


$       7,931,438


8.0

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

In thousands

Unaudited








Quarter Ended



July 31, 2022


July 25, 2021


% Change

Net Sales







Grocery Products


$          869,802


$          698,584


24.5

Refrigerated Foods


1,660,257


1,624,641


2.2

Jennie-O Turkey Store


323,796


350,897


(7.7)

International & Other


180,559


189,548


(4.7)

Total


$       3,034,414


$       2,863,670


6.0








Segment Profit







Grocery Products


$            76,478


$            80,791


(5.3)

Refrigerated Foods


177,109


153,216


15.6

Jennie-O Turkey Store


37,433


5,874


537.3

International & Other


25,334


27,915


(9.2)

Total Segment Profit


316,354


267,796


18.1

Net Unallocated Expense


26,429


63,715


(58.5)

Noncontrolling Interest


(89)


157


(156.7)

Earnings Before Income Taxes


$          289,836


$          204,238


41.9










Nine Months Ended



July 31, 2022


July 25, 2021


% Change

Net Sales







Grocery Products


$       2,598,964


$       1,904,415


36.5

Refrigerated Foods


4,932,070


4,445,099


11.0

Jennie-O Turkey Store


1,115,554


1,035,397


7.7

International & Other


528,743


546,528


(3.3)

Total


$       9,175,331


$       7,931,438


15.7








Segment Profit







Grocery Products


$          265,263


$          270,963


(2.1)

Refrigerated Foods


517,993


467,740


10.7

Jennie-O Turkey Store


142,969


45,514


214.1

International & Other


75,071


84,600


(11.3)

Total Segment Profit


1,001,295


868,817


15.2

Net Unallocated Expense


80,799


95,166


(15.1)

Noncontrolling Interest


112


290


(61.4)

Earnings Before Income Taxes


$          920,608


$          773,940


19.0








HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

In thousands, except per share amounts

Unaudited













Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended




July 31,
2022


July 25,
2021


July 31,
2022


July 25,
2021


Net Sales


$  3,034,414


$  2,863,670


$  9,175,331


$  7,931,438


Cost of Products Sold


2,528,364


2,440,322


7,577,062


6,581,613


Gross Profit


506,049


423,348


1,598,269


1,349,825


Selling, General and Administrative


222,147


226,284


672,777


622,630


Equity in Earnings of Affiliates


7,138


10,420


19,951


37,722


Operating Income


291,040


207,484


945,443


764,917


Interest and Investment Income


14,411


8,457


20,078


36,740


Interest Expense


15,615


11,703


44,913


27,718


Earnings Before Income Taxes


289,836


204,238


920,608


773,940


Provision for Income Taxes


71,010


27,164


200,393


146,549


Effective Tax Rate


24.5 %


13.3 %


21.8 %


18.9 %


Net Earnings


218,826


177,074


720,215


627,390


Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest


(89)


157


112


290


Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation


$   218,915


$   176,917


$   720,103


$   627,101












Net Earnings Per Share










Basic


$         0.40


$         0.33


$         1.32


$         1.16


Diluted


$         0.40


$         0.32


$         1.31


$         1.15












Weighted-average Shares Outstanding










Basic


546,077


541,746


544,486


540,618


Diluted


550,167


548,072


549,377


547,684












Dividends Declared per Share


$     0.2600


$     0.2450


$     0.7800


$     0.7350


HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

In thousands

Unaudited








July 31, 2022


October 31,
2021

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents


$              850,344


$              613,530

Short-term Marketable Securities


18,314


21,162

Accounts Receivable


802,850


895,719

Inventories


1,679,179


1,369,198

Taxes Receivable


7,733


8,293

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets


45,063


39,914

Total Current Assets


3,403,484


2,947,816






Goodwill


4,929,337


4,929,102

Other Intangibles


1,808,235


1,822,273

Pension Assets


311,157


289,096

Investments In and Receivables from Affiliates


277,727


299,019

Other Assets


292,412


299,907

Net Property, Plant and Equipment


2,118,067


2,109,117

Total Assets


$         13,140,418


$         12,696,329











Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses


$              799,202


$              844,502

Accrued Marketing Expenses


131,495


114,746

Employee Related Expenses


248,551


269,327

Taxes Payable


64,311


23,520

Interest and Dividends Payable


167,534


154,803

Current Maturities of Long-term Debt


8,807


8,756

Total Current Liabilities


1,419,899


1,415,654






Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities


3,294,287


3,315,147

Pension and Post-retirement Benefits


551,458


546,362

Other Long-term Liabilities


153,773


162,623

Deferred Income Taxes


354,053


278,183

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss


(282,574)


(277,269)

Other Shareholders' Investment


7,649,522


7,255,630

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment


$         13,140,418


$         12,696,329

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

In thousands

Unaudited




Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended



July 31,
2022


July 25,
2021


July 31,
2022


July 25,
2021

Operating Activities









Net Earnings


$    218,826


$    177,074


$    720,215


$    627,390

Depreciation and Amortization


65,132


59,183


191,568


162,490

Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital


(169,800)


(160,219)


(270,282)


(350,602)

Other


71,887


489


121,656


(1,491)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities


186,046


76,527


763,157


437,786










Investing Activities









Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities


5,664


(583)


1,296


(1,304)

Acquisitions of Businesses/Intangibles



(3,396,246)



(3,396,246)

Net Purchases of Property and Equipment


(60,360)


(53,560)


(188,140)


(137,451)

Other


8,681


7,325


15,017


4,683

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities


(46,016)


(3,443,064)


(171,827)


(3,530,320)










Financing Activities









Proceeds from Long-term Debt



2,276,292



2,276,292

Repayments of Long-term Debt and Finance Leases


(1,474)


(2,175)


(6,498)


(256,535)

Dividends Paid on Common Stock


(141,860)


(132,419)


(415,923)


(390,206)

Share Repurchase





(9,653)

Other


2,872


30,666


77,958


44,007

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities


(140,462)


2,172,364


(344,463)


1,663,905

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash


(10,943)


1,003


(10,054)


5,683

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents


(11,375)


(1,193,170)


236,814


(1,422,946)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year


861,719


1,484,533


613,530


1,714,309

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter


$    850,344


$    291,363


$    850,344


$    291,363

INVESTOR CONTACT:

David Dahlstrom

(507) 437-5248

ir@hormel.com


MEDIA CONTACT:

Media Relations

(507) 437-5345

media@hormel.com

