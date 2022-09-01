Jack Henry Teams Up with Google Cloud to Accelerate its Multi-year Modernization Strategy

Google Cloud will power Jack Henry's cloud-first services for banks and credit unions

MONETT, Mo. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY), a leading provider of technology solutions for the financial services industry, announced today a collaboration with Google Cloud to further enable its multi-year next-generation technology strategy focused on helping community and regional financial institutions innovate faster and meet the evolving needs of their accountholders.

Through its collaboration with Google Cloud, Jack Henry will build cloud-first technologies that modernize existing data, reporting, and integration systems while creating a new set of services that form a modern digital core for banks and credit unions. Google Cloud offers a number of technological benefits, including industry-leading scalability and operational uptime, leading security and compliance solutions, best-in-class data and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, and the flexibility to integrate services with other cloud providers. Building capabilities on the public cloud is a strategy that complements Jack Henry's existing core systems.

"We are pleased to work with Google Cloud to offer community and regional financial institutions our banking services natively in the cloud," said Jack Henry Board Chair and CEO David Foss. "Community and regional financial institutions are the lifeblood of Main Street America, and they are uniquely positioned to help consumers and businesses achieve financial health. Google Cloud is an important part of our next-generation technology strategy and will enable our bank and credit union clients to successfully compete in the ever-changing technology landscape by providing leading-edge, fast, reliable, and secure digital banking experiences to consumers and businesses that are only possible in the public cloud."

Jack Henry's next-generation technology strategy is part of the company's mission to strengthen connections between people and financial institutions through technology and services that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Through its work with Google Cloud, Jack Henry will keep financial institutions at the center of their accountholders' financial lives by enabling access to a broad ecosystem of Jack Henry solutions and leading fintechs through a single, secure, and scalable cloud-first platform.

"Consumers today expect a personalized, on-demand digital banking experience that is secure, fast, and frictionless," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "We look forward to providing Jack Henry with secure and scalable cloud infrastructure to modernize their tech stack and accelerate innovation for their customers. With cloud-first tools and services, community banks and credit unions can create digital experiences that combine relationship banking with leading technology to better fit their clients' needs and promote financial wellness."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

