Jennie Stewart Elected Managing Partner of Kutak Rock's Arkansas Regional Office

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Jennie Stewart has been elected regional managing partner of the firm's Arkansas offices in Little Rock, Fayetteville and Rogers effective September 1. She succeeds Terry Pool, who has served in the position since 2012 and will return full time to his law practice.

"It is an honor to be appointed to the position of managing partner for our Arkansas Regional Office, and I'm thankful to my colleagues for the trust they have placed in me," remarked Stewart. "I am stepping into a role that Terry has managed effectively for over 10 years, and I look forward to furthering the momentum he helped build in our Arkansas offices. I'm focused on deepening our relationships while leveraging our capabilities to better serve our clients regionally and across the firm."

Terry Pool, outgoing managing partner for the Arkansas Regional Office, noted, "I have had the pleasure of working with Jennie since her first day at Kutak Rock and have witnessed her establish high-quality relationships rooted in trust and respect with her colleagues. As a successful partner who regularly practices across the firm's national platform, she is an ideal choice for this role. She embodies the firm's values and will make an excellent leader."

John Petr, Chair of Kutak Rock, observed, "For more than 10 years Jennie has been an instrumental part of the Little Rock office and a critical resource to attorneys and clients firmwide. She has consistently championed our culture of mutual respect and collegiality while demonstrating an unwavering commitment to client service and innovation. I look forward to working more closely with Jennie as we engage the energy and specialized knowledge of our Arkansas client service teams for the benefit of our local and national clients."

Stewart focuses her practice on corporate and partnership taxation, estate planning, and tax issues for nonprofit organizations. She regularly provides tax-related advice to publicly traded, privately held, and various other types of REITs, real estate funds, and publicly traded partnerships.

Outside of Kutak Rock, Stewart volunteers with Centers for Youth and Families and assists with school supplies drives, holiday parties, and gifts for the children at Christmas. She also helped found and served on the board of the Central Arkansas Diaper Bank. Stewart earned a B.S. from the University of Arkansas and a J.D. from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law where she was managing editor of the UALR Law Review. She also earned an LL.M. from the University of Florida College of Law, where she was a graduate student editor on the Florida Tax Review.

