Porter Wright announces planned leadership transition

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Wright today announced that partner James (Jim) A. King has been appointed to serve as litigation department chair. He succeeds partner James (Jim) D. Curphey, who has served in the role for more than 17 years and who will continue to counsel and advocate for clients at Porter Wright.

"This is an exciting time of transition for our firm," shared Deborah Boiarsky, chief operating partner at Porter Wright. "Both Jim King and Jim Curphey are incredible leaders who have served our clients and our attorneys with skill and integrity during their tenures at the firm. Jim King will bring his perspective and experience to the leadership of our litigation department, building off the foundation that Jim Curphey built in his time at department chair. We look forward to the next chapter under Jim King's leadership, and express our gratitude for Jim Curphey's service as he continues his active litigation practice here at Porter Wright."

"I am honored to work alongside Jim King to help him transition into his new role as litigation chair," said Jim Curphey. "He has served as a respected leader, mentor and colleague within the firm for years, and he is one of our leading trial lawyers. He is more than ready to take on the job."

Jim King has been with the firm for nearly 30 years and has served its partnership in various leadership roles, including on the firm's directing partners committee, partner compensation committee and new partner admissions committee, which he chaired for five years. As a veteran of the U.S. Army, Jim King serves as chair of the firm's Veteran's Affinity Group, providing support to the firm's veterans and active military service members. In his new role as litigation department chair, he will lead nearly half of the firm's attorneys spanning all eight offices. "We have an outstanding group of litigators at Porter Wright," he said. "I look forward to building upon the solid foundation that Jim Curphey has provided and seeing the department continue to grow."

He also is prepared to tackle the challenges that come with leading a group of nearly 100 attorneys, especially post-pandemic. "We're still getting back to normal. We've made great progress, but we're not there yet," he shared. "While our people and our workloads are solid, we need greater focus on training and working together. One of my priorities is to build the next generation of leadership."

Jim King has worked alongside Jim Curphey for years and values the leadership qualities he has brought to the role of litigation department chair. "Jim Curphey is and has been one of the firm's great leaders. He is deeply committed to the firm and its people. He respects everyone in the organization and encourages all of us to provide the best service we can for our clients. And he always uses positive language and has a positive attitude. I only hope I can be half the leader that he is."

While Jim Curphey has appreciated his time at the helm, he shares that he is excited to spend more time with his clients. "It's been a great run. I've enjoyed the opportunity to recruit and retain talented litigators, and to coach and problem-solve on tough legal questions, case strategy and client issues," he said. "It's been an honor to be a part of creating a platform for litigators to develop court room and client service skills, and to grow and thrive in their practice."

