Robert Irvine to Address SCTE® Award Winners at Cable-Tec Expo® 2022

"Restaurant: Impossible" Chef to Inspire Honorees Who are "Creating Infinite Possibilities"

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year when the theme for Cable-Tec Expo® 2022 is "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs® subsidiary, announces that Chef Robert Irvine of "Restaurant: Impossible" will be the featured keynote speaker at the annual SCTE Award Luncheon, sponsored by Comcast Business and Cisco.

SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® will be hosted in Philadelphia, PA, September 19-22, 2022. (PRNewswire)

For 20 seasons, Chef Irvine, host of Food Network's hit show "Restaurant: Impossible," has been turning around restaurants across America that are facing an impending demise. With a limited budget and two days to work, he uses his creativity and resourcefulness to turn the eatery's fortunes around. And as a Comcast Business partner of 10 years, Irvine knows the transformational role the right technology plays in powering possibilities. That makes him uniquely suited to share advice and true accounts from his vast and diversified experience with this year's award winners and answer the question, "When things seem impossible...what do you do?"

Expo 2022 Co-chair and Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson will introduce Robert Irvine and Morgan Bondon, vice president, Americas Service Provider, from Cisco, and will lead the fireside chat with him.

During the Awards Luncheon on September 21, SCTE will recognize leaders that are making significant contributions and innovations in the cable industry including Excellence in Standards, Learning & Development, and Women in Technology, as well as the Young Leader Award. Plus, there will be special recognition of the local technicians that support the industry's cable network through the International Cable-Tec Games.

SCTE is excited to recognize distinguished individuals for their contributions in several categories, including:

Excellence in Standards Award Winner Andy Scott (NCTA Vice President of Engineering)

Chairman's Award Winner Jon Pederson (Midco Chief Technology Innovation Officer)

Excellence in Learning & Development Award Winner Nathan Sidlinger (Mediacom Manager, Learning and Development)

Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Rising Leader Award Winner Andrii Vladyka (Harmonic Technical Product Manager)

Hall of Fame inductee Mark Adams (Cox Communications Director, Access Engineering and Architectures)

The SCTE Senior Members, Member of the Year, and Chapter Leader of the Year will be announced at the annual industry award ceremony. Induction into the SCTE Hall of Fame requires over 20 years of industry service.

A ticket to the SCTE Award Luncheon is included with full conference registration. Exhibitors and attendees with floor passes may purchase a ticket to the luncheon on the Expo registration page at https://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration/.

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is known around the world for close to four decades as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and pioneering business insights. This year Expo will reunite thousands of professionals for 100+ hours of learning, premier thought leaders, and hundreds of innovative vendors with leading edge technology solutions.

About SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®

SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® is the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. Hosted by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, Expo 2022 will be presented as a hybrid experience in Philadelphia, PA, September 19-22, and chaired by industry leaders Comcast President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries. The most compelling technologies that are building the future of cable telecommunications will be on display as we celebrate collaboration and "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the theme for Expo 2022. More information at expo.scte.org.

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org .

About CableLabs®

As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world and its subsidiaries, Kyrio and SCTE. With a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility and collaborative ecosystem with thousands of vendors, CableLabs delivers impactful network technologies for the entire industry. For more information, visit cablelabs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)