With creativity at its core, the new Xperia 5 IV is a powerful, yet compact smartphone offering new content creation features, gaming options, and entertainment experiences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. introduces the Xperia 5 IV, a premium smartphone with many of the powerful features found in the flagship Xperia, but in a compact design. It keeps you creating content, mobile gaming and high-quality immersive entertainment for best-in-class audio and video with the latest chipset and powerful battery throughout the day.

Sony Electronics' Xperia 5 IV Smartphone (PRNewswire)

Sony Electronics Introduces the Xperia® 5 IV Premium Smartphone Designed for Experiencing and Creating Content

"We are thrilled to introduce the new Xperia 5 IV as a continuation of our Xperia series. We are always listening to our customers to develop cutting-edge technology that meets their needs as creators, gamers, and music and video enthusiasts," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "The Xperia 5 IV is a powerful and compact tool that is perfect for anyone looking for the best technology in a small, sleek form factor."

Capture Moments Like a Creator

The Xperia 5 IV incorporates some of Sony's latest Imaging technologies including Eye AF and Object Tracking on all rear-facing cameras. Creators can now enable cinematic video features on all three lenses including 4K HDR, 120 fps (frames per second) super slow-motion recording to create a cinematic look, thanks to the sensor's high read-out speed of 120 fps. The Videography Pro application also enables livestreamingi.

The new front camera has an improved and larger 12-megapixel sensor that enables 4K HDR content with outstanding contrast. The larger sensor also allows user to take clear selfies in tough lighting settings such as high glare or dark environments.

For Vloggers and video creators, the Xperia 5 IV comes with an external monitor function. By connecting a mirrorless camera (such as Alpha series camerasii), creators can monitor their work on the Xperia 5 IV's 6.1" FHD display and instantly share their content using the new livestreaming function. When paired with Sony's Vlog Monitor (XQZ-IV01, sold separately), this setup allows for even more creative control.

The Xperia 5 IV on Set and in the Studio

The Xperia 5 IV was recently used to shoot an entire music video for Sony Music artist, Cat Burns, bringing to life her latest single, "People Pleaser." The creative vision for "People Pleaser" was captured utilizing the high-quality imaging capabilities and manual setting options within the Videography Proiii app.

"Creating content on Xperia 5 IV allows you to use your imagination, packing progressive technology into a compact device you can carry around allows everyday people to become filmmakers," commented Nathan James Tettey, Music Video Director.

Cat Burns used the Music Proiv app to record an acapella of the chorus used in the video. "Being able to record great audio and upload it straight away without having to use a laptop is such a great feature and saves time in my hectic schedule," said Cat Burns, Sony Music artist.

Music Pro can reproduce the frequency response of a condenser microphone while producing the reverberation of a studio mix. Sound recording and editing is free of charge, while cloud processing for the highest-quality sound is subject to a monthly fee.

Play to Win and Livestreaming for Mobile Gaming

The Xperia 5 IV offers all the speed, performance and reliability required for mobile gaming at the highest level. Native 120Hz display and 240Hz Motion blur reduction displays games clearly and smoothly. The 240Hz touch scanning rate supports fast and precise moves, exactly as the gamer intended, during game play. In addition, the Game Enhanceriv feature allows players to customize picture and sound settings to perfect their gaming experience.

Real-time live streaming on social media is also possible on the Xperia 5 IV. Players can check their audience's comments in real time, and game commentary is easy to turn on or offv. Thanks to high-quality recording in up to 120fps, gamers can also record and share their winning moments.

Experiential Entertainment

The Xperia 5 IV offers Sony's 360 Reality Audio and has three options for high-quality audio, which includes a wired 3.5mm audio jack, wireless headphones, or front-facing Full-Stage stereo speakers. The stereo speakers include a new structure that produces clearer sound and low-frequency performance. By combining DSEE Ultimate and LDAC support, the Xperia 5 IV supports streaming services with high resolution sound quality. The Xperia 5 IV also supports the latest Bluetooth LE Audiovi.

Individuals can also use Music Provii to record vocals and music as if recorded in a professional studio. This allows individuals to record and edit multiple tracks directly on the Xperia 5 IV and upload their recordings to the cloud. From there, AI can be applied using Sony's unique sound source separation technology to reduce noise and separate vocal and acoustic guitar sounds.

This new device is Sony Xperia's brightest ever FHD+ display and is approximately 50% brighterviii than the previous 5 series model. Viewing and experiencing content is improved on the Xperia 5 IV with Real-Time HDR Driveix. This increases the image quality by reproducing gradation of overexposed and underexposed areas. The Xperia 5 IV also offers a uniquely immersive viewing experience with a 6.1" 21:9 FHD+ HDR OLED display.

Powered for Everyday Needs

The Xperia 5 IV combines powerful, reliable performance with a range of practical features to enhance everyday life. The flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platformx delivers groundbreaking performance and innovation in AI, gaming, and connectivity for a premium experience.

Create and View Content Throughout the Day

The Xperia 5 IV offers plenty of power with a 5,000mAh battery and adaptive charging that allows the battery life to be extended up to three yearsxi. When needing a boost, the device can fast charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the charger XQZ-UC1xii (sold separately). The Xperia 5 IV also offers Battery Share, to easily charge additional devices. For additional charging options, the Xperia 5 IV allows for wireless chargingxiii.

Sustainability

As part of Sony's sustainability initiative, the Xperia 5 IV features no plastic in its packagingxiv, with plastic components either eliminated or replaced with paper materials.

Pricing and Availability

The Xperia 5 IV will be available at the end of October 2022 for approximately $1,000.00 USD. It will be sold unlocked in black at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout the United States. A green color variation will be available exclusively at www.electronics.sony.com. Pre-orders for the Xperia 5 IV will begin today, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

For a limited time, customers who pre-order the Xperia 5 IV starting September 1, 2022, will be eligible to receive Sony's latest WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds with purchase (a $280.00 USD value)xv.

For detailed product information, please visit:

A product announcement video on the new Xperia 5 IV can be viewed HERE.

A product video on the new Xperia 5 IV can be viewed HERE.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:



i Please use this feature by following the terms of use and the requirements related to live streaming determined by the live streaming service you use. Depending on the live streaming service you use, the conditions and specifications for live streaming may be added to or changed unexpectedly. Live streaming restrictions may apply. Endurance mode raises heat mitigation level, which may cause the device to become hot. Camera endurance mode only works connected to Bluetooth shooting grip GP-VPT2BT or Remote Commander RMT-P1BT (sold separately and availability may vary).

ii Sony's interchangeable lens camera or compact digital camera with UVC support are recommended. Camera compatibility may vary.

iii Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

iv Effective when the setting of the Game Enhancer Refresh rate is more than 120Hz, or the setting is "Performance First". High frame rate recording up to 120fps is available at 720p resolution.

v Some features may not be available for all services and contents

vi The Bluetooth® LE Audio feature will be available via future software update.

vii Music Pro is a service for recording your music without any external equipment, and features recording, editing and studio tuning. The studio tuning is applicable only for vocal. Music recording and editing is free of charge. Studio tuning requires a paid subscription. The costs for monthly subscription may differ depending on market.

viii Up to 50% brighter than previous model (Xperia 5 III). Display maximum brightness may vary according to settings, usage and contents.

ix Applicable for HDR10 contents viewing only.

x Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

xi Simulated result by Sony Corporation, based on actual usage profile using the same type of battery and USB charging. The life span of the battery depends on your usage.

xii Sold separately. Recommend using genuine chargers and cables as XQZ-UC1 (charge and cable bundle).

xiii Wireless charger sold separately, and compatibility may vary.

xiv Packaging refers to the individual product box, as well as components such as in-box trays, spacers, wraps and sleeves.

xv Offer valid on purchases 9/1/2022 – 10/16/2022 for U.S. residents 18+ with purchase of a new Xperia 5 IV smartphone from a participating Sony authorized retailer. Offer not combinable with other offers and not redeemable for cash. Specifications, availability, prices, and terms of offer are subject to cancellation or change without notice.

Sony logo (PRNewsFoto/Sony Electronics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.