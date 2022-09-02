Announced at IFA 2022: Amazfit will Support Syncing Workout Data to the adidas Running app via the Zepp App

Smart management on both the Zepp App and adidas Running facilitates efficient and streamlined wellness tracking

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit , a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), has teamed up with the award-winning digital health partner adidas Runtastic to provide unrivaled motivation for the diverse international athletic community, through industry-leading workout tracking and sharing.

As a brand committed to providing products and resources to promote healthier and happier living, Amazfit's proprietary multi-generation BioTracker™ PPG biometric tracking optical sensor technology allows users to accurately monitor a comprehensive range of health and fitness metrics, before generating a detailed activity report in the Zepp App, the brand's mobile app. Friendly to Android and iOS users, the Zepp App facilitates smart management of Amazfit devices - and when combined with the powerful motion and workout status algorithms on those devices, it makes the Amazfit fitness tracking experience one of the most all-inclusive available to global users across 90+ countries.

adidas Runtastic is a well-established digital platform that empowers its 182 million athletes to reach their fitness goals with adaptive guidance and motivation. Its integrated Partner API system enables safe and scalable data transmission, while allowing members to sync select activity data from their smart wearables to the adidas Running app, for efficient data tracking and comprehensive activity reports.

Data dimensions that can be synchronized include: distance, duration, heart rate, speed, start/end time, and so on - enabling users to instantly check their physical status on their Amazfit smart wearable, while also sharing their activity to a global online community. After each workout, users will also receive a customized sports report on the adidas Running app to assist with targeted and effective training improvements in the future.

Speaking on this partnership, Amazfit's Vice President, Bin Fan, said, "We are excited to have entered into this partnership with adidas Runtastic. As two global brands with a shared passion for creating products that help users advance their fitness journeys, we hope this partnership will further support Amazfit's continued growth and expansion into the larger global sports community."

Stuart Wells, VP Marketing at adidas Runtastic, also commented: "adidas Runtastic are stoked to collaborate with brands that recognize the importance of maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. With Amazfit as a new health partner, we'll continue to change lives through supporting athletes of all shapes and sizes in achieving their fitness goals."

The official partnership kicks off in Q4, 2022. All features will be available with the brand-new Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 to begin with, with compatibility for other Amazfit health and fitness smartwatches to be added. For more information, visit the official websites of Amazfit and Runtastic .

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit https://www.amazfit.com/de/

About adidas Runtastic

Through sport, we have the power to change lives. adidas Runtastic, founded in 2009, has been a proud member of the adidas family since 2015. Through the adidas Running and adidas Training apps, Runtastic empowers athletes to reach their fitness goals with adaptive guidance and motivation. adidas Runtastic creates a best-in-class running and training experience for its more than 185 million member registrations by inspiring and enabling connected athletes to achieve their goals at every stage in their fitness journey.

