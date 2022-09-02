Ibex and Medipath Sign Multi-Year, Multi-Site and Multi-Tissue Expansion of AI for Cancer Diagnosis Across France

Medipath becomes a global AI-powerhouse with the deployment of Ibex solutions across 30 laboratories in France

TEL AVIV, Israel, and FREJUS, France, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Medical Analytics , the leader in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, and Medipath, the largest network of private pathology labs in France, today announced a new agreement to expand the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to additional labs in the Medipath network. The deployment includes new AI-powered tools for diagnosing multiple tissue types and will support Medipath pathologists with improved diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Medipath, which provides pathology services to more than 250 hospitals and clinics across France, is a network of 115 pathologists and more than 580 employees, spread across 30 sites.

France, as with most European countries, is challenged by an increasing prevalence of cancer and a decline in the number of pathologists. Coupled with rapid advances in personalized medicine over the last several years that have resulted in a growing complexity of cancer diagnosis, these trends have led to increased demand for diagnostic testing and growing workloads imposed on pathology departments. Pathologists play a crucial role in the detection and diagnosis of cancer, with their assessments being vital for reaching correct treatment decisions by oncologists and improving patient survival rates. Clearly, there is a growing need for automated solutions and decision-support tools that help pathologists detect cancer to the utmost accuracy more rapidly.

The Galen™ suite of solutions from Ibex supports pathologists in a variety of tasks during the diagnosis of breast, prostate, and gastric biopsies and helps improve the accuracy of cancer diagnosis, reduce turnaround time, boost productivity and improve user experience for pathologists. It is the most widely deployed AI technology in pathology and used as part of everyday clinical practice at laboratories, hospitals and health systems worldwide. Galen demonstrated outstanding outcomes across multiple clinical studies performed on various tissue types and diagnostic workflows1,2,3,4,5.

Since 2020, pathologists at Medipath have been using Ibex's solutions in routine clinical practice, paving the way to an overall digitization of their pathology services using Philips' IntelliSite Pathology Solution which included deployment of a network of high-throughput digital pathology scanners across 15 sites, connected via the Philips Image Management Solution.

Under the new expansion agreement, Medipath will rollout Ibex's solutions to all sites in France. Pathologists at Medipath will use the Galen platform for decision support during primary diagnosis of breast, prostate and gastric biopsies, enabling them to improve diagnostic accuracy and streamline workflows via automated case prioritization, AI-powered cancer detection, reporting, pre-ordering of immunohistochemistry (IHC) and other ancillary tests and other productivity-enhancing tools. This unprecedented scale of AI implementation at the network level has the potential to provide Medipath with economies of scale and efficiency gains, reduced operational costs and improved service levels.

"We are writing a new chapter on our digital transformation journey, and excited to work with our partners at Ibex on this expansion project, making their AI portfolio available to more labs and pathologists in our network," said Dr. Olivier Vire, Chairman of the Medipath group. "Integrating Ibex as a foundation of primary diagnosis helps our pathologists improve the accuracy of reporting and optimize processes in our labs that ultimately deliver better patient care. We look forward to introducing additional AI tools from Ibex across our network as Medipath remains committed to being the leading AI-enabled healthcare provider in France".

"Medipath are trailblazers! We're working closely with their team to roll out an expansive AI-powered digital pathology network," said Stuart Shand, Chief Commercial Officer at Ibex Medical Analytics. "Ibex is committed to providing every patient with a precise, timely and personalized cancer diagnosis, made possible with our AI technology that supports real-world needs from physicians."

Ibex Medical Analytics presents at the European Congress of Pathology which takes place in Basel, Switzerland, between September 3-7 (booth no. 1).

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex pioneers AI-powered cancer diagnostics in pathology. We empower physicians to provide every patient with an accurate, timely and personalized cancer diagnosis by developing clinical-grade AI algorithms and digital workflows that help detect and grade cancer in biopsies. Our Galen™ platform is the first-ever AI-powered integrated diagnostics solution in pathology and used in routine clinical practice worldwide, supporting pathologists and providers in improving the quality and accuracy of diagnosis, implementing comprehensive quality control, reducing turnaround times and boosting productivity with more efficient workflows. Ibex's Artificial Intelligence technology is built on Deep Learning algorithms trained by a team of pathologists, data scientists and software engineers. For more information, go to www.ibex-ai.com.

About Medipath

For more than 20 years, Medipath brings together independent pathologists, active in screening and medical diagnosis in anatomical pathology and cytology. The company has more than 115 associate physicians (including 10 referring pathologists in the national networks of expertise for rare pathologies of the National Cancer Institute and 10 molecular pathologists) and more than 580 employees, spread over 30 geographical sites, which today gives it a prominent position in the pathology market. Led by physicians, the company pursues a public health mission in the screening and diagnosis of cancer, collaborates with more than 250 healthcare establishments and processes more than 1.5 million cases each year, including 140,000 diagnoses of cancer. Medipath is a pioneer in its quality approach in the accreditation of its technical platforms and medical-administrative sites. Its "general" and molecular pathology platforms are accredited to perform the molecular tests necessary for targeted therapies (PCR and Next generation sequencing). The excellence of its technical platforms and its geographical coverage allow Medipath to successfully pursue its primary objective: "a pooling for access to excellence, a local expertise in patient care".

