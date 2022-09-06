XT.COM Adds FIO Following FIO Protocol Integration

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first social-infused crypto exchange, is happy to announce new developments in its growing trading platform—the integration of the FIO Protocol and the listing of its native token FIO.

Through this incorporation, FIO users can register using their FIO Crypto Handles and send/receive not just FIO tokens, but the following coins and tokens supported by XT.COM — BTC, ETH, TRX, BNB, MATIC, SOL, DOT, XWC, LTC and EOS. In addition, with the FIO Protocol present, traders can take advantage of linking an easy-to-read address rather than the usual long-string public wallet address. This makes sending and receiving cryptocurrency as easy as sending and receiving an email. A FIO Crypto Handle is in the format of username@domain, for example, janedoe@xtcom. No longer will users have to worry about mistyping a character or any hack or exploit that alters the address where the user is trying to send funds.

Complex addresses consisting of long strings of letters and numbers have long been a pain point for many involved in the cryptocurrency space. Even a seasoned veteran in the cryptocurrency space has a level of uneasiness every time they send cryptocurrency by copying and pasting the wallet address being sent.

Moving forward to the second half of the news, XT.COM has added FIO to its roster of listed tokens. As the native crypto of the FIO chain, the token is mainly used for any transaction made on the network. As traders use FIO for registering FIO Crypto Handles, voting, staking, and more, the demand for the token will continue to rise.

"XT.COM brings forth two pieces of good news - FIO Protocol Integration and FIO token listing. With the addition of the FIO Protocol, transacting in cryptocurrency becomes easier for users of XT.COM. We aim to give our users the best service and experience they deserve; and we believe that through this, we have accomplished one of our goals." CEO of XT.COM shared.

Meanwhile, the entire XT.COM team affirms that the introduction of the FIO Protocol to its exchange provides an easier-to-use platform that makes cryptocurrency trading simple for everyone—even for beginners.

With that in mind, crypto enthusiasts and traders are highly urged to get a chance to be one of the first to trade FIO and enjoy the newly-enhanced exchange. As a promise, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve growth hand-in-hand.

About FIO

FIO, the Foundation for Interwallet Operability, is a decentralized consortium of blockchain organizations and community members supporting the ongoing development, integration, and promotion of the FIO Protocol. The protocol is an open-source, decentralized usability layer solution that works across all blockchains, and uses human-readable Crypto Handles to replace the complexity, risk, and inconvenience that come with blockchain-based transactions using public addresses.

Website: https://fioprotocol.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/joinFIO

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

