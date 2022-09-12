Kasasa Named to Prestigious IDC FinTech Rankings by IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights ranks top enterprises worldwide serving the financial services industry. This marks the eighth consecutive year Kasasa has earned recognition.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa , an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider that partners exclusively with community banks and credit unions, announced it was ranked #87 on the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings. The elite list features enterprise companies from around the globe serving multiple industries. This is the eighth time Kasasa has appeared on the prestigious list. To view the list in its entirety, please visit http://www.idc-fi.com .

"Kasasa provides cutting-edge technology and innovative products to community financial institutions so they can focus on their area of expertise – connecting personally with their account holders to offer customized financial guidance and support," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "Kasasa ultimately encourages people to support their local economies by banking locally with a partner that has their best interest at heart. We are honored to be named to the IDC FinTech Rankings for eight consecutive years and are excited to continue helping community financial institutions nationwide."

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovative and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Kasasa and the vendors featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings, represent those providers committed to helping financial institutions successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world. IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download from http://www.idc-fi.com.

Kasasa serves over 700 community financial institutions nationwide, representing over 3 million consumer bank accounts across 3,400+ branches in all 50 states. Kasasa provides marketing, technology, and financial products people love and offers them exclusively at community banks and credit unions to keep money in the local economy. Since 2003, Kasasa financial institutions have given back $2.7 billion in rewards to Kasasa account holders.

For more information about the rankings, visit http://www.idc-fi.com and follow us on Twitter @IDC and look for #IDCFinTechRankings.

About Kasasa

Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® promotes community banks and credit unions and inspires people to bank locally, so they can be proud of their money and do more good. An award-winning fintech and marketing services company, Kasasa provides reward checking accounts people love, the first-ever loan with Take-Backs™, relationship-powered referral programs, and ongoing expert consulting services to community financial institutions. For more information, visit www.kasasa.com, Instagram , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

