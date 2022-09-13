Chicagoland Company Unveils Historic Rolls Royce in Queen's Honor

NILES, Ill., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world mourns the loss of the longest reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, one company is paying homage in a truly unique way.

Located in Niles, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, The Bradford Exchange, a global leader in marketing and eCommerce for nearly 50 years, has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth II through their art-based product offerings. They also keep a very special piece of royal history on the premises of their Chicagoland offices.

In the late 1970s, company founder Rod MacArthur purchased a 1957 Rolls Royce at auction. While this instantly recognizable brand is renowned as the highest standard of British motorcar luxury and is used by many heads of state and world leaders, the Rolls Royce that MacArthur bought has its own fascinating story.

It was built for the Queen Mother (the late King George VI's wife, and the mother of Queen Elizabeth II) and used first during the Royal Tour of Rhodesia in 1957. At the time, Queen Elizabeth II was 31 years old and just five years into her reign as the new Queen, so her Mother took the trip on her behalf. The same exact car was later used by the Royal Family and Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom.

Because this Rolls Royce is such an incredible piece of history, the company rolled it out of storage soon after the announcement of the Queen's passing was issued by Royal Communications. It was bittersweet for their owner-employees and it gave them an opportunity to remember Her Majesty in a special way. Most certainly, Queen Elizabeth II's extraordinary life, her devout service to her nation and people, and the mark she left on the world will not be soon forgotten.

Bernard Frazer, President of The Bradford Exchange Worldwide said, "We are deeply saddened over the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Our hearts go out to the Royal Family, the people of the UK and those who mourn the Queen all over the world. In our own small way, we wanted to pay tribute to this magnificent lady. Owning a piece of royal history, we displayed the Rolls Royce and laid within a wreath of white lilies and Lilies of the Valley – Elizabeth's favorite flower - to honor her life and legacy."

In addition, to honor the Queen's duty and devotion through the years, The Bradford Exchange has contributed £50,000 to the Royal Foundation. The Royal Foundation is the charity administered by the Prince and Princess of Wales that has focused its philanthropic efforts on conservation, children's early years, the elderly, mental health and emergencies.

ABOUT THE BRADFORD EXCHANGE: The Bradford Exchange is the market leader in affinity-based art and design, advertising and fulfilling a variety of unique product forms direct to the consumer. Since 1973, the company has been partnering with some of the world's most acclaimed artists, popular licenses and manufactures creating original, innovative, exclusive collectibles, home decor, jewelry and beyond. A trusted resource for passion based artistic designs that bring joy and value to its customers.

