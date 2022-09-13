Josh Crowder, Marketing Director for The Casino @ Dania Beach, "The new module in the QCI Platform, QCI Connect, is amazing. I think everyone should take it for a test drive."

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") announced the release of version 5.1. The new release of the QCI Platform will incorporate a new module, QCI Connect. With QCI Connect, hosts can send customized emails to their book of business through the QCI Host tool, track the results and know that Can-Spam rules are being followed, thus alleviating the concern of possible fines.

QCI Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to begin using the new QCI Connect module. Giving the ability to be able to send customizable templated emails to our hosts and have the results tracked within the QCI tool will greatly increase the efficiency of our host team. The team at the Casino @ Dania Beach are looking forward to using this and all of the other great features in the 5.1 release," said Josh Crowder, Marketing Director for The Casino @ Dania Beach.

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas, stated "We have listened to the feedback from the QCI Community and developed QCI Connect as a result. QCI Connect provides a much needed automation and management tool allowing hosts to interact with their players in a colorful and effective way."

ABOUT The Casino @ Dania Beach

Featuring the newest and hottest slot machines, live Poker tables, nationally known recording artists and comedians, simulcast lounge and sports bar and dining, The Casino @ Dania Beach offers a gaming and entertainment experience like no other. Plus, it is a proud participant of the Broward County Safe & Clean Pledge. www.CasinoDaniaBeach.com

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 65 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

