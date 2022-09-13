SAMBAZON Expands Its Popular Ready-To-Eat Bowls Line With Two New Tropical Flavors

The Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl and Mango Passion Fruit Açaí Bowl will enter nationwide retail

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMBAZON , the leading supplier of certified fair trade and organic Açaí, announced today the addition of two new flavors - Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl and Mango Passion Fruit Açaí Bowl - to its Ready-To-Eat Bowl lineup. Inspired by the popularity of their current Ready-To-Eat Bowl offerings, these new additions will stay true to the SAMBAZON brand and will feature gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

"We're thrilled to continue bringing innovation to the freezer section with the expansion of our Ready-To-Eat, pre-blended Bowl line," said Ryan Black, SAMBAZON's co-founder. "With consumers looking for convenient, healthy, and accessible meal alternatives, we are excited to share the delicious powers of Açaí and exotic taste of dragon fruit, while providing consumers with what they are looking for."

The new Bowl offerings will be available in:

Mango Passion Fruit Açaí Bowl - Combining the exotic flavors of mango, Açaí, and a passion fruit blend, with a coconut flake topping, this creamy bowl supports immunity and is an excellent source of Vitamin C. Crafted with Fair Trade certified Açaí and only 190 calories, this bowl is perfect for breakfast, a mid-day snack, or taking on-the-go!

Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl - Featuring a prebiotic red dragon fruit blend and toasted coconut flake topping, this bowl supports gut health. The Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl is the first non-Açaí bowl to be added to the collection and is bursting with the taste of summer. Each bowl contains 250 calories and makes for the perfect meal or snack!

In line with SAMBAZON's goal to achieve 100% plant-based and post-consumer recycled retail packaging by 2025, each bowl container is made from FSC Certified plant-fiber, is PFAS free and recyclable, for a meal that minimizes waste. As the first company to launch plant-based packaging in this category, SAMBAZON designed these containers to be easily recycled and help minimize the amount of plastic packaging, ultimately leading to less waste and impact on the planet. This packaging has been recognized for its excellence at the DOW Packaging Innovation Awards where it was a Gold Winner and was awarded third place in the Sustainable Food Packaging Category at the Dieline Awards in 2021.

Entering the freezer aisle over the coming months, the Mango Passion Fruit Açaí Bowls will be available nationwide at Wegmans & Stater Brothers locations starting July, Publix beginning in September and Walmart in October. The Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl will enter Los Angeles Costco locations and will be available nationwide in Publix in September, and is currently also available at Wegmans & Stater Brothers. Both bowls will continue to roll out at smaller natural retailers in the Pacific Northwest for $3.99 USD per bowl.

To learn more about SAMBAZON, please visit www.sambazon.com or follow along on Instagram @sambazon .

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, Juices, Energy drinks and Açaí Bites from a proprietary supply chain to ensure transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers by donating over $1 million to build or renovate healthcare centers, community centers and schools. For more information about SAMBAZON's mission and products, visit www.sambazon.com .

