SAP Delivers New Innovations to Build Future-Ready, Sustainable Workforces

WALLDORF, Germany, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the SuccessConnect event, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced new advancements to the foundation of the SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite to create a powerful way for organizations to execute an integrated talent development strategy and create a future-ready workforce.

Organizations thrive when their people are engaged in their careers, properly skilled, aligned to the right opportunities and have a sense of belonging. However, many organizations struggle to gain a holistic view of the skills that exist within their workforce or the ambitions of their people. The latest advancements to the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite bring together data, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide organizations with a better understanding of the capabilities within their workforce and actionable talent intelligence to align their people with the needs of the organization.

The following advancements will be available in 2H 2022:

Skills ontology uses machine learning and automation to continuously identify an employee's skills based on their role, responsibilities, experiences and accomplishments, providing a holistic view of an organization's skills on a global scale.

Growth portfolio is a dynamic library of employee attributes, including skills, strengths, workstyles, passions and aspirations – bringing the is a dynamic library of employee attributes, including skills, strengths, workstyles, passions and aspirations – bringing the whole self model to life.

Dynamic teams is a new capability that enables organizations to create, track, measure and optimize the outcomes of teams that exist beyond traditional hierarchies. Organizations that use the is a new capability that enables organizations to create, track, measure and optimize the outcomes of teams that exist beyond traditional hierarchies. Organizations that use the SAP SuccessFactors Performance & Goals solution can add objective key results (OKRs) to dynamic teams to track progress and measure success. Additionally, employees and dynamic teams are matched based on what people know, not who they know, using machine learning and AI within the SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace solution to make personal growth more equitable.

Together with SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace, these innovations deliver the intelligence and adaptability needed to help build workforces that are more skilled, agile and equitable. Growth portfolio and skills ontology provide talent intelligence to individualize recommendations within SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace that are reflective of each person's whole self, not just their skills. The introduction of dynamic teams cuts across traditional structures to support work based on skills rather than job descriptions – helping organizations build diverse teams that can drive better outcomes while accelerating career growth and personal development through hands-on experiences.

"Building on our heritage in talent management, we are reimagining how organizations manage and develop their people to meet the emerging demands of the future of work," said Meg Bear, president and chief product officer, SAP SuccessFactors. "When people have the opportunity to work on what they're passionate about, they are more engaged, perform at a higher level and push the organization to deliver outsized business results."

"SAP has created a system for managing the organization of the future, today," said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst. "The new architecture and capabilities in SAP SuccessFactors represent a quantum leap forward in delivering what organizations need to manage, grow and enable their people and teams."

Integrating the talent intelligence and growth acceleration delivered by these new innovations with the critical HR applications of the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite provides a complete talent development system – purpose-built for organizations to help create future-ready, sustainable workforces.

Improve Belonging With Chosen Names and Personal Pronouns

For talent development to be sustainable and impactful, organizations need to foster a sense of belonging. Empowering people to bring their whole selves to work starts with identity. SAP SuccessFactors users can now indicate their chosen name and personal pronouns on their public profile – enabling them to own how they show up and be recognized as their true selves at work.

Chosen names and personal pronouns will be generally available for all SAP SuccessFactors customers in Q4 2022. Skills ontology, growth portfolio and dynamic teams will be available as early adopter in Q4 2022.

