Actor Jason Alexander and American Nurses Association Encourage People Across the Country to Get their Flu Shot to Help Protect Against Flu and its Complications

After an unexpected rise in late-season flu cases last season and a steep rise in 2022 cases in the Southern Hemisphere, the United States might face an unpredictable flu season, with potential severe impact on the public due to reduced exposure over the past two seasons. 1,2,3

Flu vaccination is necessary to help protect people from flu and its complications, especially those at highest risk, such as individuals 50+ and those with underlying health conditions. 4,5

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people from certain racial and ethnic groups are at higher risk for being hospitalized with flu, and flu vaccination is especially important for these communities.6

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Nurses Association (ANA) in collaboration with Sanofi and actor Jason Alexander have launched the Not Today, Flu national flu vaccination campaign. The campaign encourages everyone who is eligible from 6 months and older to get their flu shot this upcoming season.

Despite the risk of flu and flu-related complications each year, millions of Americans still do not get their flu shot annually. ANA is urging everyone to follow the scientific evidence supporting flu vaccination and the guidance of nurses and health care professionals. All people eligible should get their flu vaccination and encourage their loved ones to do the same.

"The flu shot is more vital now than ever to help protect ourselves and our communities against the flu and its related complications. We are still working to manage COVID-19 while facing other emerging viral threats to public health," said ANA President Ernest J. Grant, PhD, RN, FAAN. "Each one of us has to do our own part. The best way to help reduce the burden of flu on the health care system7– is to get your flu vaccine as recommended by your nurses and the CDC.8 Everyone eligible, including nurses and health care professionals, should get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible."

The United States may face a resurgence of the flu this upcoming season, and there is an unprecedented risk of possible severe COVID-19 and flu co-infections due to low immunity against influenza and the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.3,9 Flu can lead to potentially life-threatening complications, including pneumonia or serious heart conditions.8 Not Today, Flu is launching to drive awareness around the importance of flu vaccination and the urgency to vaccinate as many people as possible to help protect against flu and flu-related complications. Between 2010-2020, flu infections caused more hospitalizations and deaths annually than any other virus on the planet, with as many as 810,000 hospitalizations and 61,000 deaths during this 10-year period.10

"Every day, things come up that you have no control over, and they can really ruin your plans – the flights getting cancelled, deliveries not arriving, your computer freezes, it rains. It can all make you just a little crazy. So, when there's something I can do to help take back control, I do. Like getting the flu shot," said Jason Alexander. "It can help protect people from getting sick with the flu and suffering from flu-related complications.9 That's why I'm delighted to be part of the Not Today, Flu campaign. It empowers people to help protect themselves and their loved ones by getting their flu shot. I've been getting it for over 20 years and I intend to keep getting it each year."

Visit NotTodayFlu.com to learn more about the importance of flu vaccination, especially for adults over age 50, underrepresented communities with historically lower rates of flu vaccination6, and those with chronic health conditions, and discover where you can schedule a flu shot where you work or live. Share your support by utilizing #NotTodayFlu on your social channels.

About The American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's 4.3 million registered nurses. ANA advances the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on healthcare issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of healthcare for all. For more information, visit nursingworld.org.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

About Jason Alexander

Best known for his award-winning role as George Costanza of television's Seinfeld, Jason Alexander has achieved international recognition for a career noted for its extraordinary diversity. He has worked extensively as a writer, composer, director, producer and teacher of acting. He has well-known roles in such shows as "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Two and a Half Men" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and in films "Pretty Woman," "Jacob's Ladder" and "Love Valor Compassion." On Broadway, he won a Tony Award for his performance in "Jerome Robbin's Broadway," and starred in "Fish in the Dark" and "The Portuguese Kid," among others. After moving to LA, Jason continued working in the theater, notably serving as the artistic director for the Reprise Theatre Company and starring in "The Producers."

