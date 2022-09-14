Genesys Recognizes Winners of 17th Annual Customer Innovation Awards

Companies honored for inspiring loyalty through people-centered experiences powered by digital, AI and cloud technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, announced the winners of its 17th annual Customer Innovation Awards, including leading brands across the health care, finance, airline and retail industries. Genesys recognizes these organizations for transforming their customer and employee experiences with cloud, digital and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The 2022 winners include:

UnitedHealth Group – CX Creator (most innovative use of capabilities across product, marketplace, ecosystem and custom development)

Insurer and health care company UnitedHealth Group (UHG) has implemented more than 100 contact center groups using Genesys solutions, including integrations with ecosystem and Genesys AppFoundry® partners, as well as extensive custom developments. The new nimble infrastructure increased the company's stability and agility, allowing it to serve customers during its peak season with maximum uptime and system reliability. With a platform poised for future growth, UHG is positioned to further its mission of helping people live healthier lives and making the health care system work better for everyone.

Blibli – CX Empathy (best use of empathy in customer experience)

Blibli, an omnichannel commerce and lifestyle platform, is committed to delivering a trusted, convenient and hassle-free shopping experience by continually demonstrating empathy toward its customers. Blibli leveraged Genesys technology to make every interaction count — and bring Experience as a Service® to life — through its personalized service known as "AHA! Moments." With the help of Genesys features such as call transfer, whispering and real-time monitoring, Blibli increased the number of "AHA! Moment" gifts delivered to customers by 2.5X. The company's solid technology development, robust infrastructure and award-winning customer care resulted in Blibli recording the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) score for eCommerce.

HELPLINE – CX Innovator (most successful innovation)

HELPLINE used the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform as a digital accelerator and rapidly self-implemented personalized and context-aware Genesys smart bots. The new bots offer 24/7 customer support in five languages and assist the company's skilled IT technicians with handling more than 50,000 daily requests from customers via phone, email and chat. Now, bots initially manage 100% of interactions and approximately 10% of inbound calls are fully automated. This strategy reduced its customers' average disruption time from several hours to 20 minutes, resulting in a 97% customer retention rate while also simplifying employee administration.

Rabobank – CX Mover, Self-Implementation (best cloud implementation)

As the most customer-oriented bank in the Netherlands, Rabobank consolidated its systems to Genesys Cloud CX to make it easier for people to receive service on their terms. The bank migrated 15,000 employees in 80 departments — including all 89 bank branches — in less than nine months. With new web messaging and video channels offered by Genesys solutions, Rabobank increased efficiency by 25% and improved the quality and convenience of service with satisfaction scores above 90% for these digital channels.

Cathay Pacific and Accenture – CX Mover, Partner Implementation (best cloud implementation)

To enrich its customer and employee experiences, Hong Kong's home airline Cathay Pacific partnered with Accenture to consolidate more than 10 customer channels (e.g., call, WhatsApp, Facebook, WeChat) to Genesys Cloud CX. The airline deployed these new digital strategies to 10 in-house service sites across Asia-Pacific and Europe, resulting in a 37% decrease in cost per contact and an astounding 89% increase in agent productivity. Now, Cathay Pacific has a one-stop platform for its contact center with a unified agent desktop, intelligent routing, and workforce and quality management, which greatly improved employee and operational excellence.

Hy Cite Enterprises, LLC. – CX Mover, PS Implementation (best cloud implementation)

Hy Cite Enterprises, LLC., delivers outstanding service experiences to its customers and more than 9,000 independent distributors of the company's kitchenware products in the US, Mexico and South America. Hy Cite saw an 8% increase in customer satisfaction, 30% increase in contact rate and 27% increase in customer self-service through the development of customer interaction scripts and leveraging automation solutions from Genesys Cloud CX. Genesys Professional Services and a team at Hy Cite remotely managed the global implementation of Genesys Cloud CX in seven countries and three languages. This also reduced disparate customer experience processes, tools and infrastructure.

O2E Brands – CX Team Mobilizer (best example of improving team engagement)

Maximizing active customer interactions and improving service quality and productivity was a key goal for O2E Brands, one of the fastest growing home services companies in Canada. O2E saw a 37% improvement in agent attrition, saved four hours per week on scheduling, and experienced a 3.5% increase in agent occupancy. It also realized a 56% reduction in handling of shift trade requests by leveraging Genesys Workforce Engagement Management solutions. The company's transformation included automated forecasting and scheduling to increase efficiency and accuracy.

Sage France – CX Achiever (most innovative CX and EX strategy)

Leading application software publishing company Sage serves millions of small and mid-sized businesses around the world. The company's successful Genesys Cloud CX implementation resulted in greater customer engagement for its digital forums (up 170%), a 42% reduction in call volumes and 25% increase in first-contact resolution. Additionally, time spent by agents on after-call work has cut in half and its employee Net Promoter Score rose by 22 points. The company's transformation included replacing multiple standalone solutions with a single tool for managing inbound and outbound contacts, callbacks, agent activity, KPIs and performance statistics, call recordings, and quality management processes.

