Water For All Ball - Nonprofit Event to Raise Funds to Address the Global Water Crisis

Safe Water Network Invites Esteemed Guests to Celebrate 15 Years of Impact and Take Action in Support of Sustainable Safe Water Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Water Network, the global non-profit founded by the late actor and philanthropist, Paul Newman, will host the 2022 Water for All Ball on November 8 – a charity event held at the historic Gotham Hall in New York City, with a cocktail reception at 6:00 PM EST. The event aims to raise funds and inspire action to deliver safe water for underserved communities across the world. Visit waterforallball.org to learn more.

Safe Water Network is reaching nearly 2 million people across Ghana and India, while collaborating with international public and private partners to make water work for millions more. The organization's market-driven approach to delivering safe water in underserved communities is essential to achieving universal access to safe water for all globally.

Safe Water Network's inaugural Water for All Ball in 2019, hosted by Robert De Niro, honored the organization's late co-founders Paul Newman and John Whitehead, as well as founding board chair emeritus Josh Weston. This year's event will assemble a star-studded guest list to imagine a world where all communities can sustainably manage their own safe water. The event's Board Co-hosts are Dr. Rita Colwell, award-winning microbiologist and 11th Director of the National Science Foundation, and Dr. Surya Mohapatra, the former CEO and President of Quest Diagnostics. Prior to the event will be an invite-only industry thought-leader roundtable, hosted by water quality expert Dr. Shane Snyder. The evening will kick off with a "blue carpet," hosted by TV/radio personality Guy Lambert and close out with entertainment, including selections from singer/songwriter Amos Lee, performing 'Sweet Pea," "Wonderland,' and 'Shout Out Loud,' as well as "Worry No More" from his 2022 album Dreamland.

Robert De Niro said during his remarks at the 2019 Water for All Ball, "The world isn't going to be safe by one sweet gesture, but through initiatives like Safe Water Network and [through] continuing support, we can make the world a better place."

The gala will be a celebration of the organization's 15 years of partnership and impact. In that time, Safe Water Network has transformed communities, solved challenges with innovative technology, improved health outcomes, opened doors to entrepreneurship for women, and created opportunities for children to grow into a better future. Funds raised at this year's event will help the organization achieve its goal of reaching 50 million people with access to safe water by 2026. Sponsorship opportunities are available upon request.

About Safe Water Network: Safe Water Network believes in a collaborative, innovative response to the global water crisis. The organization's mission is to develop and demonstrate affordable, economically viable solutions, share sector knowledge, and build partnerships that reach millions in underserved communities. Visit safewaternetwork.org for more information.

