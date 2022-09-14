Zippin Introduces Zippin Lane, a New Concept Enabling Concessionaires and Retailers to Get a Checkout-free Store Up and Running Within a Week

Over 20 Zippin Lanes have already launched, with nine opening in time for the 2022 NFL season, including Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Nissan Stadium, Nashville

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zippin , a leading provider of checkout-free technology, is continuing its momentum with the introduction of Zippin Lane , a new turnkey solution that enables retailers and concessionaires to deploy checkout-free stores in under a week. More than 20 Zippin Lanes have already opened this year, including nine locations at major NFL venues in the last month: Nashville's Nissan Stadium is now home to five Zippin Lanes, while Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has unveiled four new stores.

"Zippin Lane is our answer to the surging demand to quickly deploy frictionless retail experiences."

The introduction of Zippin Lane to Zippin's product line-up is the latest step in the company's mission to accelerate the adoption of checkout-free commerce. Zippin is dedicated to meeting the needs of today's operators and partners who want to provide the latest technology and innovation to their customers while operating in a challenging labor market The company offers a variety of flexible approaches including retrofits, new store construction, and now Zippin Lane.

"The frictionless retail economy is gaining momentum as shoppers, fans and travelers demand easier, faster, and more convenient ways to get things done," said Krishna Motukui, Zippin co-founder and CEO. "We see a big opportunity to maximize underused space in numerous locations from narrow concourses in venues and airports, to high-traffic walkways on college campuses. Zippin Lane is our answer to the surging demand to quickly deploy frictionless retail experiences."

Checkout-Free Brings Major Benefits for Retailers

With the advent of Zippin Lane, concessionaires and operators can immediately benefit from the following:

Faster time to market: Checkout-free is now easier and quicker for retailers to deploy. A store can be up and running in one week once the site is ready.

Delight guests and fans: With time spent in-store typically as quick as 40 seconds, stadium owners can be assured that their guests are back in their seats in the blink of an eye.

Optimize real estate: At an average of 240 square feet, site owners can easily transform underutilized or empty concourse spaces into highly profitable stores.

Maximize sales: The ease and speed of shopping encourages purchases; while the improvements in inventory management and increased throughput enable a big increase in SKUs offered.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, is already experiencing strong ROI, including:

66% increase in speed of service

45% increase in sales for the same space (a traditional stand) when compared to last year

>30% increase in the number of product SKUs offered

"Las Vegas is a global destination for sports and entertainment," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders. "Deploying these four Zippin Lanes with our partner, Levy, for the start of the NFL season was a large segment of our commitment to constantly improve the fan experience at Allegiant Stadium. The innovative design allows our guests to enjoy the benefits of frictionless shopping, while we experience increased throughput for every event."

Building and sustaining a vibrant partner ecosystem is core to Zippin's ability to deploy checkout-free retail at scale. Leaders like Aramark, Levy, and Mastercard have partnered with Zippin and are reaping the benefits from operational and revenue improvements at major venues like the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, and Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

At Zippin we believe this is evidence of an ever-growing frictionless economy, fueled by technology that gives people an inherently 'human' way to do their daily tasks and chores, such as shopping (enter, take what you need and leave), adding items to a calendar (speaking to your phone or computer), and in the future, driving (self-driving cars). Read more about the frictionless economy in our new white paper: The Frictionless Economy and Its Positive Impact on Retail .

About Zippin:

Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology, enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Our patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience, banishing checkout lines and self-scanners for good, and letting shoppers zip in and out with their purchases. Zippin's technology is being used by retailers on four continents to power checkout-free experiences in their street-front retail stores, as well as stores, kiosks and concession stands in a wide variety of venues such as stadiums, offices, airports, train stations, hotels, convention centers and residential buildings. For more information, visit https://www.getzippin.com .

