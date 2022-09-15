Andy's Frozen Custard® Announces Sweet Sponsorship of 'Andy's Frozen Custard 300' NASCAR Xfinity Race at Texas Motor Speedway, September 24, 2022

Partnership Credited for Driving Brand Growth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorsports and frozen treat fans can look forward to a sweet pit stop this September. As part of a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway, Andy's Frozen Custard®, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, today announced the title sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race on September 24 at Texas Motor Speedway. The "Andy's Frozen Custard 300," is the second entitlement of a sanctioned NASCAR race for the 36-year-old company, and an extension of the company founder's lifelong commitment to motorsports.

AJ Allmendinger (PRNewswire)

Andy's™ will again be partnering with Kaulig Racing for the "Andy's 300," and proudly represented by AJ Allmendinger. AJ is currently in first place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and has already locked himself into the playoffs and will be driving the No.16 Andy's Frozen Custard Chevy in the race. But the sweet partnership doesn't stop there. Fans of Andy's and racing across the country can enjoy the "AJ AlmondDinger" Concrete, a limited-time treat developed by the flavor experts at Andy's. Featuring AJ's favorite toppings, the "AJ AlmondDinger" is a delectable concoction of vanilla frozen custard, hot fudge, peanut butter, Heath® bar and of course, almonds and is available at all120 Andy's locations through the end of the month.

"We are revved up about the Andy's 300 and our partnership entering its second year," Andy Kuntz, owner and CEO of Andy's Frozen Custard said. "The dramatic increase in our national brand awareness has had a big impact on our company and is helping us grow almost as fast as the racecars we sponsor. We will open nearly 20 new stores this year and have over 50 in development.

Kuntz added, "I grew up in a family with a long history of being motorsports fans and that tradition continues with my family, too. Our company has sponsored regional and developing drivers for 30 years and we're committed to continue being part of the racing community for years to come."

As part of the partnership, Andy's Frozen Custard is the Official Treat of Texas Motor Speedway, offering race fans from the region the chance to enjoy its award-winning frozen custard treats at the track through branded kiosks, treat trucks and to suite holders. Andy's also continues to work with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Austin Dillon as he navigates the Cup series this year, through logo placement and media collaborations. Dillon has already earned a coveted NASCAR Cup Series playoffs spot based on his race performance in 2022.

Andy's Frozen Custard and the Kuntz family are showcasing their roots in dirt-track racing and motorsports in multiple ways this year. Andy's announced a partnership with Brian Brown Racing (BBR) and their professional winged sprint car team earlier this year, and recently entered into an agreement with Carson Hocevar and Niece Motorsports to support their participation in several dirt-track events and NASCAR's Camping World Truck-series at Bristol and Talladega.

The Andy's Frozen Custard 300 will take place at 2:30 p.m. E.T. on Saturday, September 24, and will be broadcasted nationally on USA Network, owned by NBC Universal.

About Andy's Frozen Custard

Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, Missouri by Andy's parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy's Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 36 years, giving ice cream the "cold shoulder" by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy's has grown into the nation's largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 119 company-owned and franchised stores across 15 states proudly serving the World's Finest Frozen Custard. Andy's also offers the 'Yum Squad Loyalty Club,' designed to say "thank you" to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com.

Andy's 300 (PRNewswire)

