Boqii Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

First Quarter Revenues of RMB 315.1 million
First Quarter GMV of RMB 731.5 million
SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (the quarter ended June 30, 2022).
Fiscal Q1 2023 Operational and Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB315.1 million (US$47.0 million), compared to RMB321.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
- Operating loss was RMB9.8 million (US$1.5 million), representing a decrease of 76.4% compared to RMB41.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
- Net loss was RMB12.4 million (US$1.9 million), representing a decrease of 66.8% from net loss of RMB37.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
- Non-GAAP net loss was RMB10.5 million (US$1.6 million), representing a decrease of 66.7% from non-GAAP net loss of RMB31.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
- EBITDA[1] was a loss of RMB9.0 million (US$1.3 million), representing a decrease of 74.6% from a loss of RMB35.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
- Total GMV[2] was RMB731.5 million (US$109.2 million), compared to RMB792.1 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
- Active buyers were 1.8 million, representing an increase of 11.4% from 1.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
[1]EBITDA refers to net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses. EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measurement. Please refer to "Non-GAAP financial measurement".
[2]GMV refers to gross merchandise volume, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed with us and sold through distribution model or drop shipping model where we act as a principal in the transaction regardless of whether the products are delivered or returned, calculated based on the listed prices of the ordered products without taking into consideration any discounts. The total GMV amount (i) includes GMV of products sold by Xingmu, (ii) excludes products sold through consignment model and (iii) excludes the value of services offered by us. GMV is subject to future adjustments (such as refunds) and represents only one measure of the Company's performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of our financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.
CEO & CFO Quote
Mr. Hao Liang, Boqii's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, We maintained solid growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19. By further integrating upstream and downstream industry chain resources, we optimized product categories and adjusted product mix to accelerate the gross margin growth and user engagement. Gross margin continued to see strong growth, which increased by 490 basis points to 22.4% compared to the same period last year. Active buyers rose 11.4% YOY to 1.8million. We are glad that we were able to deliver encouraging results and remain optimistic in our future development.
Ms. Yingzhi (Lisa) Tang, Boqii's Co-Founder, Co-CEO and CFO commented: Supported by our proven business model,engaging community, and expansive outreaching channel, we delivered outstanding results under the challenging circumstances. In this quarter, our non-GAAP net loss narrowed down to RMB10.5million, representing a decrease of 66.7% from non-GAAP net loss of RMB31.5 million in the same period last year, which shows our potential to reach profitability. We are committed to enhance our value chain position as an end-to-end connector, while continuously improving profitability, creating values for both our users and shareholders.
Fiscal Q1 2023 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB315.1 million (US$47.0 million), compared to RMB321.8 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Revenues
Three Months Ended June 30
%
2022
2021
change
RMB
RMB
YoY
Product sales
303.2
311.5
-2.7 %
· Boqii Mall
130.1
108.3
20.0 %
· Third party e-commerce platforms
173.1
203.2
-14.8 %
Online marketing and information services and other revenue
11.9
10.3
15.8 %
Total
315.1
321.8
-2.1 %
Gross profit was RMB 70.7 million (US$10.5 million), representing an increase of 25.3% from RMB56.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Gross margin was 22.4%, representing an increase of 490 basis points from 17.5% in the same quarter of fiscal 2022, which is primarily due to improvement of gross margin of private label products and increased proportion of pet supplies and health care products with higher margins.
Operating expenses were RMB80.6million, representing a decrease of 17.7% from RMB97.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 25.6%, down from 30.4% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Fulfillment Expenses were RMB37.4 million, compared to RMB32.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 11.8%, compared to 10.2% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased shipping and handling expenses, which resulted from temporary logistics price increases and transportation restrictions due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in Shanghai starting from April 2022.
Sales and marketing expenses were RMB31.7 million, representing a decrease of 30.3% from RMB45.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the decline of advertising expenses amount to RMB14 million resulting from(i) the lower expenditure for cost saving; (ii) the increased proportion of revenue generated from more cost-efficient channels. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 10.1%, down from 14.1% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
General and administrative expenses were RMB11.5 million, representing a decrease of 41.0% from RMB19.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022. The decrease was primarily due to:(i) the decline of share-based compensation expense of RMB6.0 million, resulting form the cancellation of options corresponding to employee departures; (ii) the decline of professional fees amount to RMB1.2 million compared with the same quarter of fiscal year 2022, General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 3.7%, down from 6.1% in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Operating loss was RMB9.8 million (US$1.5 million), representing a decrease of 76.4% compared to RMB41.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Net loss was RMB12.4 million (US$1.9 million), representing a decrease of 66.8% compared to net loss of RMB37.4 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
EBITDA was a loss of RMB9.0 million (US$1.3 million), representing a decrease of 74.6% compared to a loss of RMB35.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Non-GAAP net loss was RMB10.5 million (US$1.6 million), representing a decrease of 66.7% compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB31.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Diluted net loss per share was RMB0.18 (US$0.03), compared to diluted net loss per share of RMB0.52 in the same quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB247.4 million (US$36.9 million), compared to RMB290.9 million as of March 31, 2022.
About Boqii Holding Limited
Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss margin, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding fair value change of derivative liabilities and share-based compensation expenses, (ii) non-GAAP net loss margin as non-GAAP net loss as a percentage of total revenues, (iii) EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax expenses, interest expense, interest income, depreciation and amortization expenses, (iv) EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. The Company believes non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss margin, EBITDA and EBITDA margin enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, "Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results." The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
BOQII HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
As of
As of
As of
June 30,
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
162,855
128,772
19,225
Short-term investments
128,084
118,598
17,706
Accounts receivable, net
49,231
93,183
13,912
Inventories, net
109,921
128,691
19,213
Prepayments and other current assets
116,738
110,228
16,457
Amounts due from related parties
11,726
11,640
1,738
Total current assets
578,555
591,112
88,251
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
7,779
7,138
1,066
Intangible assets
25,544
24,569
3,668
Operating lease right-of-use assets
38,567
39,818
5,945
Long-term investments
82,319
81,863
12,222
Goodwill
40,684
40,684
6,074
Other non-current asset
4,861
4,177
624
Total non-current assets
199,754
198,249
29,599
Total assets
778,309
789,361
117,850
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
161,126
153,456
22,910
Accounts payable
94,224
108,931
16,263
Salary and welfare payable
6,871
7,267
1,085
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
27,324
31,195
4,657
Amounts due to related parties, current
219
142
21
Contract liabilities
7,007
4,280
639
Operating lease liabilities, current
10,001
13,322
1,989
Derivative liabilities
9,086
10,591
1,581
Total current liabilities
315,858
329,184
49,145
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
4,847
4,516
674
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
28,197
26,678
3,983
Other debts, non-current
181,062
184,189
27,499
Total non-current liabilities
214,106
215,383
32,156
Total liabilities
529,964
544,567
81,301
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable non-controlling interests
6,522
6,677
997
Total mezzanine equity
6,522
6,677
997
Stockholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; 129,500,000 shares authorized,
372
372
57
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized,
82
82
13
Additional paid-in capital
3,295,336
3,295,089
491,944
Statutory reserves
3,433
3,665
547
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(46,069)
(34,649)
(5,173)
Accumulated deficit
(2,889,233)
(2,902,020)
(433,260)
Receivable for issuance of ordinary shares
(164,746)
(167,054)
(24,941)
Total Boqii Holding Limited shareholders' equity
199,175
195,485
29,187
Non-controlling interests
42,648
42,632
6,365
Total shareholders' equity
241,823
238,117
35,552
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
778,309
789,361
117,850
BOQII HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Product sales
311,493
303,188
45,265
Online marketing and information services and other revenue
10,353
11,872
1,772
Total revenues
321,846
315,060
47,037
Total cost of revenue
(265,465)
(244,407)
(36,489)
Gross profit
56,381
70,653
10,548
Operating expenses:
Fulfillment expenses
(32,887)
(37,373)
(5,580)
Sales and marketing expenses
(45,485)
(31,713)
(4,735)
General and administrative expenses
(19,571)
(11,543)
(1,723)
Other income, net
12
176
26
Loss from operations
(41,550)
(9,800)
(1,464)
Interest income
5,187
2,442
365
Interest expense
(6,062)
(4,089)
(610)
Other gain/ (losses), net
3,128
912
136
Fair value change of derivative liabilities
162
(2,156)
(322)
Loss before income tax expenses
(39,135)
(12,691)
(1,895)
Income taxes expenses
1,009
188
28
Share of results of equity investees
766
87
13
Net loss
(37,360)
(12,416)
(1,854)
Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest
(2,467)
(16)
(2)
Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited
(34,893)
(12,400)
(1,852)
Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to
(140)
(155)
(23)
Net loss attributable to Boqii Holding Limited's ordinary
(35,033)
(12,555)
(1,875)
Net loss
(37,360)
(12,416)
(1,854)
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
(8,712)
15,094
2,253
Unrealized securities holding loss
-
(249)
(37)
Total comprehensive loss
(46,072)
2,429
362
Less: Total comprehensive income attributable to non-
(2,467)
(16)
(2)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Boqii Holding
(43,605)
2,445
364
Net loss per share attributable to Boqii Holding Limited's
— basic
(0.52)
(0.18)
(0.03)
— diluted
(0.52)
(0.18)
(0.03)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
— basic
67,640,952
68,837,320
68,837,320
— diluted
67,640,952
68,837,320
68,837,320
Boqii Holding Limited
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
Net loss
(37,360)
(12,416)
Fair value change of derivative liabilities
(162)
2,156
Share-based compensation
5,986
(250)
Non-GAAP net loss
(31,536)
(10,510)
Non-GAAP net loss Margin
(9.8 %)
(3.3 %)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
Net loss
(37,360)
(12,416)
Income tax expenses
(1,009)
(188)
Interest expenses
6,062
4,089
Interest income
(5,187)
(2,442)
Depreciation and amortization
1,928
1,922
EBITDA
(35,566)
(9,035)
EBITDA Margin
(11.1 %)
(2.9 %)
Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.6981 on 30 June,
